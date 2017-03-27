The Commons: Voices Live! What’s Really Being Done About Opiates in Our Community?

By BAPC | Mon, March 27 2017

April 3, 2017 5:30-7:00 pm at The Brooks Memorial Library (Main Level)

Join The Commons and the COR (Community Opioid Response) Committee for a discussion on what is being done and what resources are available to tackle the opioid problem in our community.

The evening includes a panel discussion with members of the Turning Point of Windham County, the Brattleboro Police Department, the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition, Habit Opco, and The AIDS Project of Southern Vermont's Syringe Support Program.

Audience members are warmly encouraged to bring questions and concerns, participate, and engage with the issues.

The event is free.

This Voices Live presentation will be broadcast live and shown on BCTV, and will ultimately be edited and published in The Commons’ award-winning Voices section.

With the Voices Live program, The Commons joins other community organizations to bring newsmakers and the public into a room to discuss difficult issues of importance to our community as an extension of the nonprofit newspaper's award-winning Voices op-ed/commentary section. The program has received support from the

Vermont Community Foundation.

The Community Opioid Response Committee is a collaboration between various community partners including VT Dept. of Health, Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition (BAPC), Turning Point Recovery Center, Habit Opco, Heath Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), Nar-anon Family Groups, Brattleboro Retreat and community members everyone who shares a concern about how our community deals with addiction and supports individuals and families who are affected by substance abuse issues.