"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

The Commons: Voices Live! What’s Really Being Done About Opiates in Our Community?


By BAPC | Mon, March 27 2017

April 3, 2017 5:30-7:00 pm at The Brooks Memorial Library (Main Level)

Join The Commons and the COR (Community Opioid Response) Committee for a discussion on what is being done and what resources are available to tackle the opioid problem in our community.

The evening includes a panel discussion with members of the Turning Point of Windham County, the Brattleboro Police Department, the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition, Habit Opco, and The AIDS Project of Southern Vermont's Syringe Support Program.

Audience members are warmly encouraged to bring questions and concerns, participate, and engage with the issues.

The event is free.

This Voices Live presentation will be broadcast live and shown on BCTV, and will ultimately be edited and published in The Commons’ award-winning Voices section.

With the Voices Live program, The Commons joins other community organizations to bring newsmakers and the public into a room to discuss difficult issues of importance to our community as an extension of the nonprofit newspaper's award-winning Voices op-ed/commentary section. The program has received support from the
Vermont Community Foundation.

The Community Opioid Response Committee is a collaboration between various community partners including VT Dept. of Health, Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition (BAPC), Turning Point Recovery Center, Habit Opco, Heath Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), Nar-anon Family Groups, Brattleboro Retreat and community members everyone who shares a concern about how our community deals with addiction and supports individuals and families who are affected by substance abuse issues.

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

Upcoming Events

Mon, Mar 27

Tue, Mar 28

Wed, Mar 29

Thu, Mar 30

Fri, Mar 31

Sat, Apr 1

Sun, Apr 2

Mon, Apr 3

more

iBrattleboro Poll

At my core, I'm mostly a

Choices