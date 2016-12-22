The Cost of Things

By Tad M | Fri, December 16 2016

Following on the thread here at iBratt concerning energy efficiency at the West Brattleboro fire station, this article is on life-cycle cost analysis as an alternative, many would say better, decision making tool for major capital expenses like fire stations. Versions of this should appear in the Reformer and Commons soon as well. Info on assumptions, modeling tools, etc. will be added in the comments section.

The (truer) Cost of Things (like buildings)



When a large building is built the owner usually bends over backwards to keep construction costs as low as possible. What would happen if the primary objective were not to minimize up-front costs but rather to keep the cost of operating the building over its lifetime as low as possible? This is called a life-cycle cost analysis. Let’s apply it to the West Brattleboro fire station that is currently under construction, in particular its heating energy use.

Through the marvels of computer modeling we can estimate the amount of energy a building will use to stay warm. One only needs to know what the wall structures are going to be, how many windows and doors of what sizes, the insulation levels that are proposed and how ‘tight’ it will be from an air leakage standpoint. The WB fire station is being built with insulation under its floor of R-10, wall insulation of R-25 and ceiling insulation of R-60. If we had upgraded these levels to R-20, R-45 and R-60 respectively, installed better insulated windows and doors, and improved the building’s tightness from 0.5 air changes per hour (per sq. ft. of building shell - the maximum allowed by code) to 0.2 air changes per hour, the town would save about $1,600 per year at today’s cost of $1.59 per gallon for propane. These higher levels of insulation and air tightness are what the green building industry considers ‘best practices’ or ‘High-Performance’ building standards.

Judging from the many years’ worth of deliberation and hand-wringing that it took for the town to make the decision to rebuild its police and fire stations it seems like a good bet that these buildings will be used for 50+ years. If we project the savings out 50 years and make an assumption that energy prices will inflate by 3% per year, the lifetime savings for building the WB fire station using best practices would have been over $180,000 to the town of Brattleboro. Of course we have no idea what energy prices will do in the future, but we can assume a few things: 1) the building will be heated, 2) the heating system that is being installed today has a 20+ year lifespan, 3) the insulation that is installed in this building today will be there for the rest of the building’s useful life, and 4) energy prices are near historic lows today and few people think they will stay that way for long. If energy prices jump back to where they were a couple years ago the lifetime savings would dramatically increase with a high performance building.

The WB fire station’s designers might argue that they have exceeded code in the design of this building, and thereby saved the town money. This is true. If we model the building as designed and compare it to a comparable building built to code (R-10 below slab, R-20 walls, R-40 ceiling, 0.5 air changes) the life-cycle savings over 50 years is estimated to be $10,000. Building codes define the minimum allowable building practices, the lowest end of the spectrum of possibilities. The building as designed is still going to cost the town substantially more over its lifetime compared to an identical building that is built using best practices.

Let’s do another modeling exercise here. Let’s assume that the building is built as designed, but instead of a propane boiler the building is heated with a heat pump, and that the electricity used to power that heat pump comes through the deal that is being offered from the Windham Solid Waste Management District’s landfill solar project, with prices locked in for 20 years then rising at 2% per year for the next 30 years. The savings over 50 years for this single change would be even more than above, roughly $214,000. In addition, 650 tons of greenhouse gasses would have been avoided.

Last year the town energy committee, at the instigation of then chair Lester Humpreys, recommended that the Selectboard adopt a policy of making all major capital expenditures using a life-cycle assessment of costs. The analysis presented here is rudimentary and simplified to make the concepts understandable to a layperson. Rigorous life-cycle cost analyses should include a more extensive set of costs and savings, such as the additional cost of heat pumps and more insulation, the savings from being able to downsize heating equipment and the substantial benefits of having buildings that are more comfortable and resilient to power outages. I would urge the Selectboard and relevant committees to instigate such analyses for all major building projects, especially the police station and central fire stations that are still in the design phase. I would also urge the town to specifically consider making these buildings High Performance structures that are heated either with heat pumps powered by a solar array or modern wood heating systems, whichever saves the town the most money over the long haul.

Tad Montgomery is the principal of Home Energy Advocates. He sits on the Brattleboro Energy Committee and Windham Regional Commission Energy Committee. Steve Lloyd, retired architect, helped with the energy modeling for this article.



