It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Town News

Deal Announced for Sale of VY To NorthStar


By Lise | Sat, March 03 2018

For those barely following the negotiations to sell Vermont Yankee to NorthStar and decommision the plant, a deal was announced yesterday.  

Signatories to the plan include  Entergy and NorthStar as well as the New England Coalition, Windham Regional Commission, Abenaki groups, and various state agencies. 

The lone dissenter was the Conservation Law Foundation, which maintains that the agreement was structured in such a way that if anything goes wrong, local governments could be left holding the bag for any additional costs).  

NorthStar describes themselves as a “facility and environmental solutions company” whose primary business is decontamination and decomissioning” of aging or damaged infrastructure.  According to their web site:

NorthStar offers a comprehensive program designed to help our customers navigate the complex process of decommissioning nuclear facilities and obtain the required regulatory closures to release the site for unrestricted reuse or redevelopment.

In short, they seem like the perfect buyers of our aging nuke, if promises are to be believed.

Read more about the deal at the Safe and Green web site:

Sale Agreement Announced

»

