Emergency Outage In Brattleboro Needed This Evening

COLCHESTER, VT…Green Mountain Power will need to interrupt power for up an hour to customers in some areas of Brattleboro this evening at 6 p.m. in order to safely repair a damaged transmission line.
The areas affected include:
· Portions of downtown Brattleboro west of Main St.
· Western Ave. towards West Brattleboro as far as Orchard Street, including connected neighborhoods
· Williams Street area
· West River Road (Route 30) north of Park Place
· Upper Dummerston Road, including connected neighborhoods
- Dorothy Schnure
Office (802) 655-8418, Cell (802) 324-4418
Comments | 2
Short and sweet
Took about 20 minutes here.
It was kind of fun knowing the power was going out, in advance, and being able to wait and watch for it. Then - boom, boom - out go the lights.
At my son's art school on
At my son's art school on Williams Street they had a candlelit life drawing session !
I told him he should have charged more for the ambience!