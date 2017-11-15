Emergency Outage In Brattleboro Needed This Evening

By Not Signed In | Tue, November 14 2017

COLCHESTER, VT…Green Mountain Power will need to interrupt power for up an hour to customers in some areas of Brattleboro this evening at 6 p.m. in order to safely repair a damaged transmission line.

The areas affected include:

· Portions of downtown Brattleboro west of Main St.

· Western Ave. towards West Brattleboro as far as Orchard Street, including connected neighborhoods

· Williams Street area

· West River Road (Route 30) north of Park Place

· Upper Dummerston Road, including connected neighborhoods

- Dorothy Schnure

Office (802) 655-8418, Cell (802) 324-4418