By Rabiah | Thu, April 27 2017

Green Up Day is coming!

Always the first Saturday in May, this year May 6 marks 47 years of proudly continuing Vermont’s unique Green Up Day tradition. Volunteers statewide will come together in their communities to tackle trash and litter along roadsides, in public spaces, natural landscapes and waterways. Vermont was the first state in the nation to designate one special day for cleaning the entire state. Many thanks to the hardworking state employees at the Vermont’s Agency of Transportation who clean Vermont’s Interstates and state highways, some 2,707 miles every spring. Now we depend on you to help clean town roads. Together, Vermonters clean up their communities for the community of Vermont. Come on out and take part!

Bags can be picked up any time at Brown and Roberts, Subaru or the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce. On Green Up Day, find bags from 8-Noon at the following locations: Restless Rooster Café, Brattleboro Food Co-op, Subaru and the new W. Brattleboro Fire Department. For “How to Participate” visit www.greenupvermont.org .

Robin Rieske

Brattleboro Green Up Day Coordinator