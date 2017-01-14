"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

I Am Running For Selectboard


By BrandieStarr | Fri, January 13 2017

Hello! I wanted to take a moment to announce my run for Selectboard. I am excited to embark on this run and welcome any questions you might have. Feel free to email me: bstarr@brattbank.com. I have started a Facebook page facebook/brandiestarrforselectboard and will post questions and answers there as well. 

»

Comments | 2

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on January 13, 2017 - 3:45pm. #

question 1

Cool news!

The obvious question - why?

 
Submitted by BrandieStarr on January 13, 2017 - 4:20pm. #

Of course!

And the maybe obvious off the cuff answer: I have always loved politics, and specifically Vermont local level politics. I also have been inspired by Bernie Sanders (of course) and his emphatic statements about the importance of getting involved and making things happen.

 

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

Upcoming Events

Sat, Jan 14

Sun, Jan 15

Mon, Jan 16

Tue, Jan 17

Wed, Jan 18

Thu, Jan 19

Fri, Jan 20

Sat, Jan 21

more

iBrattleboro Poll

The best way to make my views known to the Town is definitely

Choices