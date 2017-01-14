I Am Running For Selectboard

Hello! I wanted to take a moment to announce my run for Selectboard. I am excited to embark on this run and welcome any questions you might have. Feel free to email me: bstarr@brattbank.com. I have started a Facebook page facebook/brandiestarrforselectboard and will post questions and answers there as well.
question 1
Cool news!
The obvious question - why?
Of course!
And the maybe obvious off the cuff answer: I have always loved politics, and specifically Vermont local level politics. I also have been inspired by Bernie Sanders (of course) and his emphatic statements about the importance of getting involved and making things happen.