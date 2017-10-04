Indigenous Peoples' Day Closings

By Not Signed In | Wed, October 04 2017

In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, all Town offices will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday and Monday, October 8 and 9, 2017. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday, October 8 and 9, 2017.

Trash, recycling and composting will be picked up on the normal schedule. The pick-up schedule is NOT affected by the holiday.

For information about the BeeLine Bus, please contact Southeast Vermont Transit (formerly The Current and Connecticut River Transit) at 802-460-7433.

