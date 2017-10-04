"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 37 guests online.

Online users

  • KAlden

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Indigenous Peoples' Day Closings


By Not Signed In | Wed, October 04 2017

In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, all Town offices will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday and Monday, October 8 and 9, 2017. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday, October 8 and 9, 2017.

Trash, recycling and composting will be picked up on the normal schedule. The pick-up schedule is NOT affected by the holiday.

For information about the BeeLine Bus, please contact Southeast Vermont Transit (formerly The Current and Connecticut River Transit) at 802-460-7433.

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO
Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street Brattleboro, VT
05301 (802) 254-4541 FAX (802) 257-2322

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

The number of people required for a "good crowd" at a typical Brattleboro event is

Choices