Invitation To Walk Across The New I-91 Brattleboro Bridge

The design-build team of PCL Civil Constructors, Inc. and Figg Bridge Engineers, Inc. in conjunction with the Town of Brattleboro, invites the public to participate in guided walks across the 1,036-foot, three-span segmental I-91 Brattleboro Bridge on the afternoon of Saturday, March 4. During the walk, the community will have a chance to take pictures and ask questions about the bridge design and construction.
Visitors will be able to access the bridge by parking at the Brattleboro Union High School where school buses hired by the Town of Brattleboro will be waiting to load passengers and depart for the bridge. The buses will drop passengers off at the south approach of the new bridge where representatives from the design-build team will meet the groups for a guided walk to the north end. The shuttle buses will be waiting on the north end for pick up and return to the high school.
The first shuttle bus will depart from BUHS at 1 p.m., and the last at 4 p.m. Buses will depart at 10-15 minutes intervals and the round trip is expected to take approximately 1 hour.
**Access to the bridge is by bus only. No private vehicles will be permitted on the bridge.**
Bonnie Clark
Field Office Manager
Public Relations Officer
PCL Civil Constructors, Inc.
41 Spring Tree Road | Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
p 802-251-0709 | f 802-251-0695
Comments | 3
Excellent news - once in a lifetime opportunity
Good chance for citizen reporters to take pictures and write about the experience. Or just go look. This is not the sort of event that one should expect to be duplicated until another new bridge is built, in maybe 75 years.
I would guess we're very close to opening the northbound lanes if we're being invited to walk the bridge. I'm going to try to do this, though as I've gotten older my fear of heights has somewhat increased. Time to face that fear again (sort of like looking over the gorge at Queechee, or at Niagara Falls. The heart races, but the payoff is worth it.)
Bridge will open March 13 most likely
The plan right now is to open two northbound lanes first, probably on March 13 but perhaps as soon as March 10. That's why the walk has to happen this Saturday or never. The lanes in the other direction follow: one southbound lane about April 19, the other mid-June. Then the old bridge gets demolished, and other sitework is performed below, with a target completion date of October 31.
Don't wait for an opportunity in 75 years. I've been told that this bridge is designed to last 100 years, even if no maintenance is ever done. For example, a lot of the rebar in the bridge span is stainless steel, superexpensive, so that it won't rust if the concrete cracks or deteriorates and water gets to the rebar. Hopefully, the thing WILL be maintained (although that was not the case with the iron bridge), so it should last well over 100 years.
The only other way you could walk on the bridge is by being a bridge inspector, or by arranging for your car to break down on the bridge (not recommended).
"The heart races"
This bridge is important. I think it falls squarely under Vermont’s highway administration. But I use the bridge to Hinsdale as much or more as this one. It was built in the 20’s. It spans 304 feet across the Connecticut supported only on either end, with no other support, about the length of a football. Unfortunately, that bridge is under NH’s jurisdiction.
I’m happy about the new I-91 bridge and good for the town to make it an important community event. If I could walk, I’d do the 1000 foot walk on March 4th with more assurance than I would if I could walk over the bridge to Hinsdale. It’s unsettling to even drive across it.