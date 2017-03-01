Invitation To Walk Across The New I-91 Brattleboro Bridge

By Not Signed In | Tue, February 28 2017

The design-build team of PCL Civil Constructors, Inc. and Figg Bridge Engineers, Inc. in conjunction with the Town of Brattleboro, invites the public to participate in guided walks across the 1,036-foot, three-span segmental I-91 Brattleboro Bridge on the afternoon of Saturday, March 4. During the walk, the community will have a chance to take pictures and ask questions about the bridge design and construction.

Visitors will be able to access the bridge by parking at the Brattleboro Union High School where school buses hired by the Town of Brattleboro will be waiting to load passengers and depart for the bridge. The buses will drop passengers off at the south approach of the new bridge where representatives from the design-build team will meet the groups for a guided walk to the north end. The shuttle buses will be waiting on the north end for pick up and return to the high school.

The first shuttle bus will depart from BUHS at 1 p.m., and the last at 4 p.m. Buses will depart at 10-15 minutes intervals and the round trip is expected to take approximately 1 hour.

**Access to the bridge is by bus only. No private vehicles will be permitted on the bridge.**

