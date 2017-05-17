“Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible.” - Frank Zappa

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Japanese Knotweed Workshop in Brattleboro, May 23


By planning | Tue, May 16 2017

The Brattleboro Conservation Commission is hosting a free workshop for people interested in learning about Japanese knotweed and participating in a town-wide mapping exercise on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the West River Park from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Participants will learn about the plant biology, how to identify it and management options from Elizabeth Spinney, Invasive Plant Coordinator from VT Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. A project database will also be introduced.

This workshop is open to the public and anyone interested in attending should meet at the end of the parking lot near the trail that leads to the West River at 4:00 PM.

Participants are encouraged to create an account at iNaturalist at www.inaturalist.org in advance of the workshop and then download the app for an iPhone or Android device. Participants will learn how to add observations to a real-time online website. If you don’t have a mobile device you’ll learn other ways that you can contribute your observations.

West River Park is located at 333 West River Road (Route 30) in Brattleboro. In the event of rain, the meeting will be held in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., Brattleboro.

To learn more about the Brattleboro Conservation Commission's activities, follow us on Facebook.

