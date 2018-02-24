"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » News & Information » Town News

Links to Brattleboro Selectbord Candidate Forums & Interviews


By RobertOeser | Sat, February 24 2018

Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18 (BCTV)

Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast: Selectboard Candidates 2/16/18 (BCTV)

Brattleboro Selectboard race draws three candidates,” The Commons, January 31, 2018

William Forchion

Brattleboro Selectboard Candidate Interview - William D. Forchion (iBrattleboro, Feb. 8, 2018)

Introducing Selectboard candidate, William Forchion (WKVT, Green Mountain Mornings, Feb. 14, 2018)

 

Shanta Lee Gander

Brattleboro Selectboard Candidate Interview - Shanta Lee Gander (iBrattleboro, Feb. 12, 2018)

Introducing Selectboard Candidate Shanta Lee Gander (WKVT - Green Mountain Mornings, Feb. 15, 2018)

 

Brandie Starr

Newbie no more: Brandie Starr on standing up and moving forward (WKVT - Green Mountain Mornings, Feb. 9, 2018)



Tim Wessel

Newbie no more: Tim Wessel looks back at his Selectboard year  (WKVT - Green Mountain Mornings, Feb. 5, 2018)

Introducing Selectboard candidate Tim Wessel (WKVT - Green Mountain Mornings, Feb 19, 2018)

 

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

