"The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school." - Alice Cooper

Mary Shiminsky is Back


By Tego | Mon, December 19 2016

Maybe I just don't get out enough but today I noticed the name "Mary Shiminski" in white letters back up on the rusty Bratt-Chesterfield border railroad overpass. I thought, we have such literate, history-loving grafitti artists. For background:

Link

»

Comments | 1

Submitted by Lee on December 20, 2016 - 10:01pm. #

Also noticed that today

I drive that way three or four days a week and noticed it this morning as well...

 

