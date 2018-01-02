"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 39 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Municipal Center Boiler Fails, Selectboard Meeting Relocated


By Not Signed In | Tue, January 02 2018

Good Morning –

The Municipal Center has two boilers. Under normal conditions, one boiler is enough to heat the building. However when its gets really cold, both boilers are needed to maintain a proper temperature. One of the boilers has failed. We are obtaining the part that is needed for the repair, but that may not get completed today. Even if we get the second boiler back online this afternoon, we won’t be able to overcome the extreme cold to heat the building to a normal inside temperature before 5:30pm tonight.

So, tonight’s meeting will be in held in the Meeting Room on the 2nd Floor of Brooks Memorial Library. The meeting will still begin with committee applicant interviews at 5:30pm, followed at approximately 5:45pm by an executive session, and at 6:15pm by the regular open public meeting. We will post signs at the Municipal Center tonight to explain the circumstances and to redirect interested members of the public to the library.

Peter B. Elwell

Town Manager

Town of Brattleboro

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

Upcoming Events

Tue, Jan 2

Wed, Jan 3

Thu, Jan 4

Fri, Jan 5

Sat, Jan 6

Sun, Jan 7

Mon, Jan 8

Wed, Jan 10

Thu, Jan 11

Fri, Jan 12

Sat, Jan 13

more

iBrattleboro Poll

I expect 2018 to be

Choices