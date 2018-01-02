Municipal Center Boiler Fails, Selectboard Meeting Relocated

By Not Signed In | Tue, January 02 2018

Good Morning –

The Municipal Center has two boilers. Under normal conditions, one boiler is enough to heat the building. However when its gets really cold, both boilers are needed to maintain a proper temperature. One of the boilers has failed. We are obtaining the part that is needed for the repair, but that may not get completed today. Even if we get the second boiler back online this afternoon, we won’t be able to overcome the extreme cold to heat the building to a normal inside temperature before 5:30pm tonight.

So, tonight’s meeting will be in held in the Meeting Room on the 2nd Floor of Brooks Memorial Library. The meeting will still begin with committee applicant interviews at 5:30pm, followed at approximately 5:45pm by an executive session, and at 6:15pm by the regular open public meeting. We will post signs at the Municipal Center tonight to explain the circumstances and to redirect interested members of the public to the library.

Peter B. Elwell

Town Manager

Town of Brattleboro