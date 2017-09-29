The New Panhandling Sign Up For Discussion

By cgrotke | Fri, September 29 2017

So that everyone will be informed about the proposed panhandling sign being discussed at Tuesday's Selectboard meeting, here is the latest draft under consideration. (text below). This is the official Town version, unrelated to the one proposed by the downtown organization.

What say ye? An abomination? An improvement?

(Updated)

It is legal for people to carry signs

or to ask for money in public places.

Aggressive behavior can cause these activities to become illegal.

No one is allowed to follow, touch,

or threaten another person.

If you feel threatened, you can

call the Police at 802-257-7950

or dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.

If you need food, shelter, or other assistance, you can call 2-1-1 for referral to local service agencies.