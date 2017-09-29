The New Panhandling Sign Up For Discussion

So that everyone will be informed about the proposed panhandling sign being discussed at Tuesday's Selectboard meeting, here is the latest draft under consideration. (text below). This is the official Town version, unrelated to the one proposed by the downtown organization.
What say ye? An abomination? An improvement?
(Updated)
It is legal for people to carry signs
or to ask for money in public places.
Aggressive behavior can cause these activities to become illegal.
No one is allowed to follow, touch,
or threaten another person.
If you feel threatened, you can
call the Police at 802-257-7950
or dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.
If you need food, shelter, or other assistance, you can call 2-1-1 for referral to local service agencies.
First issue: Why is the lettering explaining that asking for money is a protected right so much smaller and less pronounced than the "possible " crime aspect?
Second issue: if you're going to issue a warning that some action might become an arrestable offense shouldn't you also explain what those circumstances would be?
Third issue: What about the homeless who are panhandling and don't have a phone? How do they "call for help" and what if they need help at 7:05 PM when all the agencies that will treat you with respect are closed?
These or any signs are an incredibly useless way to address panhandling.
If someone is desperate for money or food does anyone believe that a confusing sign will deter them from panhandling?
All of this time, energy and, I'm guessing money would be much better spent actually addressing the problem of homelessness and poverty in this bucolic little town instead of worrying if one or two tourists from upstate New York might be offended by the sight of a homeless person. This is just stupid and a tiny bandaid over a large, gaping wound.
My error
This has been updated with the latest latest text..... courtesy of the Town Manager.
(The image was of the previous sign).
