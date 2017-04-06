Next WBA Meeting, April 13th, with Cassandra Holloway of Prevention Coalition

By WBA | Thu, April 06 2017

The next monthly meeting of the West Brattleboro Association (WBA) will be held on Thursday, April 13th at 6:00 PM in the Hayes Court Community Room on Garfield Drive (just west of the West Brattleboro Post Office). The evening will include guest speaker Cassandra Holloway of the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition, talking about efforts to address and prevent substance abuse.

The meeting will begin with a review of the treasury report, the 2017 budget, the Neighborhoods Fund, and BizUp/Commercial Spaces activities.

The nomination of Felicity Ratte as a new WBA board member will be voted on.

The meeting will briefly cover some early planning for the Memorial Day weekend chicken barbeque, followed by a continuation of the discussion of potential uses for the remaining money in the Sign Fund. One possibility would be some kind of historical marker for erection somewhere near the village green.

Cassandra Holloway, Coalition Director for the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition, will then describe to the gathering the purpose and various activities of the coalition. There should be plenty of time for Q & A.

Coming up for the WBA are the April 19th BizUp event at the new MamaSezz business; Green-up

Day the first Saturday in May (May 6th); the next monthly association meeting on May 11th; and the Chicken BBQ on May 27th.

The purpose of the Association is to promote the thoughtful and effective evolution of the community of West Brattleboro as a place that is safe, healthy, attractive, and prosperous and also to help West B residents be informed Brattleboro community members. WBA monthly meetings are open to all residents and business owners, and anyone else interested in West B.