Next WBA Meeting on March 8th - District 1 Q&A

By WBA | Thu, March 01 2018

The next meeting of the West Brattleboro Association (WBA) will be held on Thursday, March 8th

at 7:00 PM in the Hayes Court Community Room on Garfield Drive (just west of the West Brattleboro Post Office).

The WBA invites all of Brattleboro's District 1 Town Meeting representatives and District 1 voters to this gathering. This is a chance for area residents to engage in an informal Q&A regarding the warrant for the upcoming March 24th Annual Representative Town Meeting. This part of the meeting will be facilitated by Chris Chapman, who was District 1 caucus co-chair last year. Light refreshments will be provided.

The warning can be found at the "Representative Town Meeting" link within the "Town Clerk" department of the Town's web site (www.brattleboro.org).

Coming up for the WBA are the April 12th monthly meeting, Green-up Day on May 5th and the Chicken BBQ on May 26th.

The purpose of the Association is to promote the thoughtful and effective evolution of the community of West Brattleboro as a place that is safe, healthy, attractive, and prosperous and also to help West B residents be informed Brattleboro community members. WBA monthly meetings are open to all residents and business owners, and anyone else interested in West B.