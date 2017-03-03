Next WBA Meeting on March 9th to Feature Q&A with District 1 Town Meeting Members

By WBA | Fri, March 03 2017

The next monthly meeting of the West Brattleboro Association (WBA) will be held on Thursday, March 9th at 6:00 PM in the Hayes Court Community Room on Garfield Drive (just west of the W Bratt PO). After a review of the treasury report and the 2017 budget, the Neighborhoods Fund, and BizUp activities, the WBA will discuss various potential uses of the balance in the Sign Fund.

A feature of this month’s meeting is the WBA hosting of District 1 Town Meeting representatives at 7:00 that evening. This is a chance for area residents to engage in an informal Q&A regarding the warrant for the upcoming March 25th Annual Representative Town Meeting. This part of the meeting will be facilitated by Paula Melton and Chris Chapman, District 1 caucus co-chairs.

Coming up for the WBA are the April 13th monthly meeting, the next BizUp quarterly event (tentatively set for April 19th), Green-up Day on May 6th and the Chicken BBQ on May 27th.

The purpose of the Association is to promote the thoughtful and effective evolution of the community of West Brattleboro as a place that is safe, healthy, attractive, and prosperous and also to help West B residents be informed Brattleboro community members. WBA monthly meetings are open to all residents and business owners, and anyone else interested in West B.