Next WBA Meeting, May 11th, with Cassandra Holloway of Prevention Coalition

By WBA | Thu, May 04 2017

The next monthly meeting of the West Brattleboro Association (WBA) will be held on Thursday, May 11th at 6:00 PM in the Hayes Court Community Room on Garfield Drive (just west of the West Brattleboro Post Office). Postponed from April will be guest speaker Cassandra Holloway's talk on the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition.

The meeting will begin with brief reviews of the treasury report, the Neighborhoods Fund, and BizUp/Commercial Spaces activities. This will be followed by planning for the May 27th chicken barbeque. There will then be continued discussion of uses for the remaining money in the Sign Fund, particularly the idea for a historic sign or site marker.

Cassandra Holloway will follow by relating the purpose and various activities of the Prevention Coalition and its efforts to address and prevent substance abuse. There will be time for Q & A.

The purpose of the Association is to promote the thoughtful and effective evolution of the community of West Brattleboro as a place that is safe, healthy, attractive, and prosperous and also to help West B residents be informed Brattleboro community members. WBA monthly meetings are open to all residents and business owners, and anyone else interested in West B.