Next West Brattleboro Association Meeting 7pm on Oct 12th at MamaSezz

By WBA | Mon, October 09 2017

The West Brattleboro Association will hold its next monthly meeting at 7pm on Thursday, October 12th, at MamaSezz, 127 Marlboro Road. This will be a potluck, with MamaSezz providing chili and bread and other attendees bringing complementary items.

For the first time in its official non-profit history, the association's membership will be electing a slate of Trustees. Anyone who attends can vote.

The association will also be discussing potential uses for the unspent money in the Sign Fund: Historic site marker? Banners on poles? Holiday lights? The meeting may also wrap up a decision on WBA t-shirts.

You do not have to reside in West Brattleboro to attend; anyone with an interest in West B is welcome. For

further information, call Michael Bosworth 258-6475.