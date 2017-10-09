"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Next West Brattleboro Association Meeting 7pm on Oct 12th at MamaSezz


By WBA | Mon, October 09 2017

The West Brattleboro Association will hold its next monthly meeting at 7pm on Thursday, October 12th, at MamaSezz, 127 Marlboro Road.  This will be a potluck, with MamaSezz providing chili and bread and other attendees bringing complementary items.

For the first time in its official non-profit history, the association's membership will be electing a slate of Trustees.  Anyone who attends can vote.

The association will also be discussing potential uses for the unspent money in the Sign Fund:  Historic site marker?  Banners on poles?  Holiday lights?  The meeting may also wrap up a decision on WBA t-shirts.

You do not have to reside in West Brattleboro to attend; anyone with an interest in West B is welcome.  For
further information, call Michael Bosworth 258-6475.

