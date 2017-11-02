"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Town News

Next West Brattleboro Association Meeting November 9th


By WBA | Thu, November 02 2017

The next monthly gathering of the West Brattleboro Association (WBA) will be a potluck/meeting and will be held on Thursday evening, November 9th.  It will take place at 330 Meadowbrook Road, the home of Michael Bosworth.  The potluck will begin at 6pm with the meeting following at 7.

Several potential uses of the Sign Fund will be discussed, including historic site markers, holiday lights, and utility pole banners in the village center.  The WBA T-shirts will also be a topic, as will sending in an annual update to the region's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies.

This is also the meeting where WBA Trustees will elect officers for the coming year.  Currently the candidates include Michael Bosworth for Chair, Tom French for Vice Chair and Tim Cuthbertson for Treasurer.  There are as yet no candidates for Secretary.

There will be a quick review of the treasury report and an update on the Neighborhoods Fund.

Looking ahead, the association will hold its holiday party at the restaurant at Dalem's Chalet on 78 South Street, on Thursday evening, December 14th.

The purpose of the Association is to promote the thoughtful and effective evolution of the community of West Brattleboro as a place that is safe, healthy, attractive, and prosperous and also to help West B residents be informed Brattleboro community members.  WBA monthly meetings are open to all residents and business owners, and anyone else interested in West B.  For more information call Michael at 258.6475.

Submitted by cgrotke on November 2, 2017 - 11:59am. #

Wasn't he gone for a while?

Welcome back, Tim Cuthbertson...

 

