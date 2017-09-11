"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Next West Brattleboro Association Meeting September 14th


By WBA | Mon, September 11 2017

The next monthly meeting of the West Brattleboro Association (WBA) will be held on Thursday, September 14th at 7:00 PM at the Hayes Court Community Room on Garfield Drive.

After a review of the treasury report and the 2017 budget, there will be updates on the Neighborhood Fund and a discussion of possible Trustee elections and by-law changes.

On the agenda also will be the question of whether to go ahead with the Chicken Barbecue planned for Columbus Day weekend on October 7th.

The WBA will discuss the development of a slate of several community meetings at three West Brattleboro houses of worship regarding substance abuse.

Potential uses of remaining funds for the Sign Project will be discussed including the possibility of installing an historic site marker.

The group will hear more about a "Design/Thinking/Convening" approach to survey the public about commercial spaces in West B.  It may also consider producing t-shirts, including colors used and costs.

The purpose of the Association is to promote the thoughtful and effective evolution of the community of West Brattleboro as a place that is safe, healthy, attractive, and prosperous and also to help West B residents be informed Brattleboro community members.  WBA monthly meetings are open to all residents and business owners, and anyone else interested in West B.

