Noticed Around Brattleboro - Fall 2017

Another opportunity to list the little things that have caught your eye about town. Such as:
- New parking lot at the Post Office
- The collection of stores just over the West River has branded the building "On The Waterfront" - (which brings to mind relaxing thoughts of corruption and longshoremen: "You don't understand! I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody instead of a bum, which is what I am.")
- Old West Brattleboro Fire Station demolished.
The Venerable Bede of Main Street
Fred is back in town!
No More Picnic Table
The picnic table at the little fenced-in park on Pine St. has been removed. Anyone know why?
I just saw that sign the
I just saw that sign the other day and thought exactly the same thing!
A somewhat odd sign, right?
What's Post Office Guy gonna do?
Since they're redoing the handicap ramp he can't turn around in his usual place...