"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 26 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Noticed Around Brattleboro - Fall 2017


By cgrotke | Mon, October 30 2017

Another opportunity to list the little things that have caught your eye about town. Such as:

- New parking lot at the Post Office

- The collection of stores just over the West River has branded the building "On The Waterfront" - (which brings to mind relaxing thoughts of corruption and longshoremen: "You don't understand! I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody instead of a bum, which is what I am.")

- Old West Brattleboro Fire Station demolished.

and.....

»

Comments | 4

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by Vidda on October 30, 2017 - 12:25pm. #

The Venerable Bede of Main Street

Fred is back in town!

 
Submitted by Dfk-b on October 30, 2017 - 7:32pm. #

No More Picnic Table

The picnic table at the little fenced-in park on Pine St. has been removed. Anyone know why?

 
Submitted by KAlden on October 30, 2017 - 7:59pm. #

I just saw that sign the

I just saw that sign the other day and thought exactly the same thing!
A somewhat odd sign, right?

 
Submitted by BusyMom on October 30, 2017 - 10:50pm. #

What's Post Office Guy gonna do?

Since they're redoing the handicap ramp he can't turn around in his usual place...

 

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

About that Act 46 merger suggestion...

Choices