Noticed Around Brattleboro - Spring 2017 Edition

Time once again for you to point out the little changes you see in your neighborhood and around town. Here are a few:
- First Baptist Church will have living spaces above, a concert hall below, and meeting space in the back.
- NECCA's new building on Putney Road look almost finished. I like the way the dip in the roof slightly suggests a tent shape.
- Tavernier Chocolates is doing an impressive promotion, putting golden tickets in chocolate bars a la Willy Wonka. The special bars have a Wonk-ish design, and the golden tickets might get you an oompa loompa. Or a gift certificate. More likely the gift certificate, the more I think about it.
- New West B Fire Station is open. Central Fire downtown is being expanded.
A Distinct Lack
. . . of the genus Avimimus. Saltopus also seem to be in super short supply this spring. In fact, nobody I've talked to who pays serious attention to migratory patterns has seen a single species in the entire Saurischia taxonomic order this year. At least not a live one. I don't know if it's climate change, loss of habitat in their wintering territory or poaching, but this is really scary.