Noticed Around Brattleboro - Spring 2017 Edition

By cgrotke | Fri, April 28 2017

Time once again for you to point out the little changes you see in your neighborhood and around town. Here are a few:

- First Baptist Church will have living spaces above, a concert hall below, and meeting space in the back.

- NECCA's new building on Putney Road look almost finished. I like the way the dip in the roof slightly suggests a tent shape.

- Tavernier Chocolates is doing an impressive promotion, putting golden tickets in chocolate bars a la Willy Wonka. The special bars have a Wonk-ish design, and the golden tickets might get you an oompa loompa. Or a gift certificate. More likely the gift certificate, the more I think about it.

- New West B Fire Station is open. Central Fire downtown is being expanded.