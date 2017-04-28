"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Noticed Around Brattleboro - Spring 2017 Edition


By cgrotke | Fri, April 28 2017

Time once again for you to point out the little changes you see in your neighborhood and around town. Here are a few:

- First Baptist Church will have living spaces above, a concert hall below, and meeting space in the back.

- NECCA's new building on Putney Road look almost finished. I like the way the dip in the roof slightly suggests a tent shape.

- Tavernier Chocolates is doing an impressive promotion, putting golden tickets in chocolate bars a la Willy Wonka. The special bars have a Wonk-ish design, and the golden tickets might get you an oompa loompa. Or a gift certificate. More likely the gift certificate, the more I think about it.

- New West B Fire Station is open. Central Fire downtown is being expanded. 

Comments | 1

Submitted by Tad M on April 28, 2017 - 2:31pm. #

A Distinct Lack

. . . of the genus AvimimusSaltopus also seem to be in super short supply this spring.  In fact, nobody I've talked to who pays serious attention to migratory patterns has seen a single species in the entire Saurischia taxonomic order this year.  At least not a live one.  I don't know if it's climate change, loss of habitat in their wintering territory or poaching, but this is really scary. 

 

