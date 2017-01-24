Noticed Around Brattleboro - Winter 2017

By cgrotke | Tue, January 24 2017

It is time once again to list the little things that have caught your eye around town as you go about your day.

What have you noticed lately?

...

- NECCA's circus school building on Putney Rd is looking good. The steel frame is up, and there's a really nice sign out in front of it all.

- At the moment, we have two fire stations in West Brattleboro, which will be a good trivia question someday in the future: "Did West Brattleboro ever have 2 fire stations?" Yes! In 2017 as the new one went up and before the old one came down.