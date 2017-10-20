"Legend: A lie that has attained the dignity of age." - H.L. Mencken

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

(Revised) Brattleboro Citizens' (not a) Breakfast Invitation - Oct 27 - Still Unclear About the Act 46 Vote?


By RobertOeser | Thu, October 19 2017

Still unclear about the Act 46 Vote?

 Friday, October 27, 2017

8:00am

Change of venue: due to renovations at the Senior Center, this (not a) Breakfast will be held in the Selectboard Meeting Room of the Municipal Center

Please: no food or beverages in the Meeting Room!


 

     

 

 

 

#1: The Question:  Shall the Brattleboro Town School District . . . join with  . . . Brattleboro Union High School, Dummerston . . . Guilford . . .  and Putney Town School District[s] . . . . ?  

Are you in FAVOR or OPPOSED?

                       Link to the complete Sample Ballot on the Brattleboro Town website

 

#2: Did you know there are open seats for the board of the proposed unified union school district?  

 


On October 27, the plan is to discuss the following topics involved in the proposed school consolidation; those representing all views about consolidation have been and are  invited.

  • cost savings

  • local control

  • feasibility of alternative(s)

Early voting began October 18

Voting on November 7 in the Municipal Center (10am to 7pm)

Register to vote online                                            Brattleboro Town Clerk’s Elections Page


=>  No need to RSVP, but it would be great if you emailed any questions in advance to Robt.Oeser@gmail.com or call 518-505-9031


Submitted by cgrotke on October 20, 2017 - 11:16am. #

Bigger isn't better, in PA

Philly is current trying to get out of 16 years of state control of education and return to local control of schools.

 

