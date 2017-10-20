(Revised) Brattleboro Citizens' (not a) Breakfast Invitation - Oct 27 - Still Unclear About the Act 46 Vote?

Still unclear about the Act 46 Vote?
Friday, October 27, 2017
8:00am
Change of venue: due to renovations at the Senior Center, this (not a) Breakfast will be held in the Selectboard Meeting Room of the Municipal Center
Please: no food or beverages in the Meeting Room!
#1: The Question: Shall the Brattleboro Town School District . . . join with . . . Brattleboro Union High School, Dummerston . . . Guilford . . . and Putney Town School District[s] . . . . ?
Are you in FAVOR or OPPOSED?
#2: Did you know there are open seats for the board of the proposed unified union school district?
On October 27, the plan is to discuss the following topics involved in the proposed school consolidation; those representing all views about consolidation have been and are invited.
-
cost savings
-
local control
-
feasibility of alternative(s)
Early voting began October 18
Voting on November 7 in the Municipal Center (10am to 7pm)
Register to vote online Brattleboro Town Clerk’s Elections Page
=> No need to RSVP, but it would be great if you emailed any questions in advance to Robt.Oeser@gmail.com or call 518-505-9031
Bigger isn't better, in PA
