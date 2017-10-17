Revised Revised Panhandling Sign Text

By cgrotke | Tue, October 17 2017

The Selectboard will be taking up the matter of a possible panhandling sign at tonight's meeting, and for the momentous occasion a new draft of proposed language has been given to the board for consideration:

“Brattleboro is a compassionate community and recognizes that it is legal for people to carry signs or to ask for money in public places. We are also committed to the safety of every resident and visitor in our town and recognize that aggressive or threatening behavior can cause legal activites to become illegal. If you feel threatened, you can call the Police at 802-257-7950 or dial 9-1-1 in an emergency. If you need food, shelter, or other assistance, you can call 2-1-1 for referral to local service agencies.”

A cover note makes clear that Town staff do not endorse either this sign or the previous one, but provide the text to the board to help them in their decision making.