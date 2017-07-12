Selectboard Meeting Notes: Brother, Can You Spare A Circus School?

By cgrotke | Wed, July 12 2017

Big news, not from the board but from the public, at the most recent Brattleboro Selectboard meeting: there is internal turmoil that threatens NECCA, the New England Center for Circus Arts. Founders were forced out, and resignations of board and staff followed. More fallout is expected.

Many summer public works projects were pushed along by board action. The board also held a discussion of panhandling in Brattleboro accompanied by at least four ideas for changing the situation, including one to consider a program to give panhandlers temporary jobs.

Board members received a skatepark update, set property tax rates, and made a dance festival proclamation in their only July meeting.

Preliminaries

Chair Kate O’Connor noted that David Schoales was absent.

She had thoughts about the 12 overdoses during the Fourth of July weekend, calling it a “very upsetting event, for so many reasons.”

“We’re not alone in this,” she said. ”It’s a problem across the state and country. We’re lucky to have a small enough community that we can look out for one another.”

O’Connor said there were many different service organizations working on this issue, which is not easy to solve, and they were coming together to see what could be done. “It’s abnormal to have 12 in that period of time. It’s hard to say anything happy about it.”

O’Connor thanked the volunteers and organizers of Brattleboro Goes Fourth. “A very successful day.”

Skipping other agenda items, O’Connor began the topic of the Southern Vermont Dance Festival.

Southern Vermont Dance Festival Proclamation

The selectboard proclaimed July 13-16 as Southern Vermont Dance Festival Weekend in the Town of Brattleboro. It’s the 5th annual season this year.

Brenda Siegel said the event starts Thursday and is bigger than ever.

The proclamation, of course, came complete with many a “Whereas...”

Look for performances, classes, and other events in and around town.

Back To The Agenda

Town Manager Peter Elwell had no initial remarks.

John Allen gave a special thanks to Kevin O’Connor for organizing Brattleboro Goes Fourth. “He always does a fantastic job.”

Tim Wessel remarked that if anyone ever needed to feel good, they should march directly behind Alfred in the parade and hear the cheers for him along the way.

Brandie Starr appreciated the remarks on recent overdoses and thanked first responders.

Public Participation and NECCA

Sam Payne came to tell the board about problems at the circus school, the New England Center for Circus Arts. He and his wife Sandra Feusi are circus performers who moved here to teach at the school two years ago.

“NECCA is in a state of crisis,” he said. He said the board of directors had forced resignations of the founders, Elsie Smith & Serenity Smith Forchion , and resignations and additions of board members followed.

Payne said the timing was unfortunate, as they had just moved into the new building. “It’s one of a few purpose-built circus buildings in the U.S.,” he told the board.

Payne said the board has been having secret meetings, and so it was time to reach out to the community. “It’s very important, a jewel in Brattleboro’s crown,” he said. “If you care about the circus and the school, get involved.”

John Allen asked what people could do.

Payne said these were very new developments and groups were just being set up. “Visit the school, write to the board,” he said. He said people could stay aware and express concern. “We don’t know the motivation of the board,” he said, but added that other staff were resigning in support of the founders.

Bridgette, a student at the school for five years, said that professionals come from all over to train at NECCA. That coaches were now leaving was upsetting, as Elsie and Serenity are members of the community.

She said people were just finding out Tuesday, and were crying on the phone. She said students were drawn to the school because of the founders and coaches. “We’ll withdraw and demand refunds if the coaches go,” she said, hoping everyone could resolve whatever issues were causing the rift.

“Elsie and Serenity are NECCA,” she added. “It is impossible to replace them. NECCA will flounder and fail without them.”

A mother of a child who takes classes said that without professional staff at the school, she had safety concerns. She reported hearing that someone without experience planned to rig a trapeze net. “Elsie and Serenity are world-class artists and know about security,” she said. “They are safety fanatics. I don’t see that level of concern with the board. I don’t trust they know what they are doing.”

Another student said she just heard of this and understood it to be a financial administrative decision. She said Elsie and Serenity are the heart and soul, and questioned if any circus artists would be willing to step in to replace them. “It will be hard to find replacements due to bad feelings.”

Tim Wessel said the board was just learning of this, and that it was upsetting. He hoped issues could be resolved.

John Allen praised the “beautiful building and site” and said it was disheartening to hear.

Payne said that, as a professional, the building is extraordinary. It had been planned for 20 years, it is in Brattleboro, and was designed intelligently to be perfect for circus use. “I hope NECCA and the building remain.”

...

Curtiss Reed Jr. wondered why diversity wasn’t on the agenda, as previously mentioned at an earlier meeting. Kate O’Connor and Peter Elwell explained the recent meeting and offered to provide Reed with all the meeting materials. He will also be among those consulted during the exploratory phase of devising a plan.

Request for Abatement of Water & Sewer Fees

Acting as Water & Sewer Commissioners, the Brattleboro Selectboard considered the case of Kirill and Irina Drozdova and their request for abatement of Water & Sewer late fees.

At issue is $15.71, assessed when the May 15 due date was missed. According to their request, the Drozdova’s have paid on time for over a decade, had a family emergency, and paid one day late on May 16th.

Town Ordinance calls for an 8% penalty plus 1% interest each month for any payments after the due date. Failure to pay penalties can result in services being cut off.

Drozdova said it was okay if they said no, and the board said no to the request.

“This was our first time being meanies,” said Wessel.

“It’s one of the not-good parts of the job,” replied Allen.

Welcome Center Wastewater Pump Station Upgrade Project

Earlier this year, the Brattleboro Selectboard approved of a plan to do work for the State of Vermont (and the Federal Highway Administration) at the Welcome Center pump station in Guilford. This will help the Welcome Center, but also serve Commonwealth Dairy, the Delta Business Campus, and the Algiers Fire District.

The state will pay for the generator, pumps, and switching equipment, and the Town of Brattleboro will take over ownership of the pump station when the work is complete. There will also be a $100,000 contribution to the project from the Windham County Economic Development Program (the “Entergy money”).

John Allen worried about costs of taking it over in the long run. “How long will this last?”

Elwell said it was designed for 20 years of use, but also that it would be generating income to pay for maintenance.

Tuesday’s action by the board finalizes agreements between parties and sets the purchase of pumps and equipment in motion.

The discharge capacity will be increased significantly over the originally-designed 80,000 gallons per day, to 250,000 gallons per day with the upgrades.

If anyone was wondering, the new pumps will be both plotted and vibrationally tested, and their motors are inverter duty rated to operate on variable frequency drives. We’ll also get a Flygt MultiSmart Intelligent Pump Station Manager (iPSM) with a FLS Pump thermal and leak monitoring system, operating via SCADA communication via a Modbus protocol. This will, of course, be compatible with the MultiProbe.

Rebuild Headworks Conveyer at the Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Custom Conveyor Corporation was approved Tuesday for a contract to rebuild the headworks conveyor at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, an anticipated maintenance project combined with a slight modification that should extend the life of the equipment.

“It takes a good beating and the intent of the modification is to make for smoother operation,” said Elwell.

The work will cost $29,882.95.

This conveyor is in the first stage of treatment and removes grit and debris from wastewater. Over 500 million gallons get treated each year.

Western Ave Water Main Over I-91

The Brattleboro Selectboard, still as Water & Sewer Commissioners, approved of a bid of $32,300 with Dufresne Group for engineering services to oversee bidding and construction of the repair of the leaking water main at the Western Ave I-91 overpass.

Actual repairs will come later, likely starting in September, and are estimated at $460,000, including this preliminary work.

Police-Fire Facilities Project Update and Purchases

Town Manager Elwell gave his regular update to the board on progress with the two remaining facilities projects - Central Fire Station and the Police Station on Black Mountain Road. The police station should be fully operational by mid-September, and the fire station by the end of November.

The police, Elwell said, would move in slowly, unit by unit, in order to stay functional.

Kate O’Connor asked if there was a backup plan for moving the dispatch office. Elwell said that by having all new equipment at the new facility, it would be a simple matter of turning the old equipment off and handing it over to the new system, with no drop in service.

Also, the board approved of additional, anticipated spending of $159,306.60 on the project. Just under $100,000 will be spent on police station furnishings, project manager Steve Horton will receive up to an additional $25,000 for his services, about $20,000 for a Dispatch Center Logging Recorder, more furnishings for the fire station (up to $20,000) including hose washers and driers, just under $8,000 for telephone cables, a weather station, and digital alarm master box, and just over $6,000 for new signs and relocating a compressor at Central Fire Station.

Horton’s increase was seen as a sound investment - he has saved “much more than he has cost us,” said Elwell. His total compensation is not to exceed $130,000.

Set FY18 Property Tax Rates

The selectboard set FY18 property tax rates at Tuesday’s meeting. In a break for taxpayers, the rate will be slightly lower than the 3.5 cent increase approved at Representative Town Meeting, coming in at 3.07 cents. A small increase in the Grand List meant everyone could pay a bit less.

The rate is calculated after the Grand List is lodged. For FY18, it is $11,638,546.40

The municipal tax rate for FY18 is set at $1.2214 per $100 of assessed valuation. If your property is in the Downtown Improvement District add $0.1294, and if it is in Tri-Park add $6.8785.

Need an example? The municipal tax on a home valued $150,000 will be $1,221.38, an increase of $30.71. The total tax impact on that homestead would be $4,218.90, an increase of $9.57.

State-mandated education rates were also ratified, at $1.5976 per $100 of assessed value for homestead properties, and $1.4557 for non-residential properties.

Farm Tax Stabilization Program

The Brattleboro Selectboard approved of Farm Tax Stabilization in FY18 for Robb Family Farm.

Town Manager Elwell told the board that the farm is going through a generational transition that, on paper, shows farm income just under 67% of their total household income. For tax stabilization, it needs to be at least 67%.

After a review by the Farm Tax Stabilization Committee, it was agreed that all indications show a reinvestment in agricultural activity and continued farming of the land, so a waiver to allow continued tax stabilization would be a good thing.

“The land is actively farmed, and they have expanded and diversified,” Elwell said.

Capital Paving Program

A check for $146,178.50 will be making its way to Mitchel Sand and Gravel of Winchester, NH, for the FY18 capital paving program. They’ll do everything the town requested, and came in well below the $250,000 in the budget for the project.

The contract is for asphalt pavement overlays (1930 tons of bituminous concrete paving) and related work on Frost Place, Willow Street, Williams Street, Washington Street, Black Mountain Road, Terrace Street, Bradley Avenue, and Tyler Street.

Elwell said the really good price came because the paving company makes their own asphalt, and the savings are almost entirely from a lower cost of materials.

Skatepark Items

Jeff Clark of BASIC gave the board a quick update on the skatepark project.

The budget for the project is $230,000, he said, $124,000 is still needed, and various grants are in process.

Clark said that a car club would hold a benefit August 19th with proceeds going to the project, and other events were planned for the fall. He said it was “time to give.”

“For the love of God, contribute,” said John Allen. “I want to see this built. It has been forever.”

Wessel joked that we should make a skatepark, not a wheelchair park.

Clark said that if they get to 75% of the goal, they will start the final design process.

Allen reminded those against the skatepark at Crowell Park to give; Clark said that some already had made donations.

The selectboard accepted $1,400 from the Crosby-Gannett Fund to be used for skatepark design and construction. They also approved of a grant application to the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services for $25,000 toward the project.

This came after an update by members of BASIC on the status of the project.

Panhandling Discussion

Kate O’Connor welcomed special guests Michelle Simpson-Siegel, Josh Davis, and Police Chief Mike Fitzgerald for a conversation about panhandling in Brattleboro. The discussion came at the request of board member Tim Wessel, who was then given the opportunity to introduce the topic in more detail.

“This has been discussed in the past, but it is time for another look.” Brattleboro faces similar problems to other communities, and regardless of opinion, it’s enough of a concern to give it some attention, he said.

Wessel said there were many issues contributing to the problem, and that those larger issues were not the focus for the evening. Instead, he hoped for Brattleboro solutions, especially for merchants, as how to reduce the problem of panhandling while approaching the issue with compassion.

He said the town has an anti-begging ordinance, but it was unenforceable. “It’s a first amendment right to ask for money on the street.” Harassment isn’t, he added.

Simpson, president of the Downtown Alliance, said she represented the Downtown Improvement District, both merchants and tenants. She said panhandling was a moral and even spiritual issue, and one idea is to collect data downtown to get numbers on the frequency and location of panhandling rather than rely on anecdotal evidence.

Davis, of the Groundworks Collaborative, said that trying to solve the panhandling problem was something going on all across the country. He said they surveyed a handful of panhandlers in Brattleboro and found that most were homeless or living on couches, agreed pandhandling was not lucrative ($20 a day), and that money was used to buy food, beer, cigarettes, phones, drugs, socks, and camping gear. All had limited or no support to fall back upon, and were interested in working if the opportunity existed. “No one reported enjoying it. They don’t like it at all.”

Davis suggested special meters to take donations from the public to pay for services, and/or a program to offer a job for a day in exchange for food and wages. “It needs to be a win-win situation for the town and the people involved.”

Chief Fitzgerald said there were many variables and moving parts to the issue and it it was hard to stay on track. “The underlying issues,” he said ”that’s how we correct this.”

He suggested forming an outreach team that consisted of mental health specialist, recovery specialist, police officer, and volunteer. The volunteer, he thought, might be someone who had previously panhandled.

The outreach team would help point panhandlers toward resources to try to get them self-sufficient again. Fitzgerald said this would be a long-term approach, with a focus on improving life in the community.

He suggested that a social service agency handle it, and consider police assistance as a component of the program.

“We’e going to try it,” he told the board. “Go downtown, talk to people, try to help them get what they need, and see if that will help.” He hoped it would have results, and was open to other ideas from the community.

Simpson wanted it clear that merchants were being impacted daily by pandhandling, but also that residents say they don’t mind and always give to them. “We have a spectrum of perspectives.” She said it was hard to quantify.

Chad Simmons said he hoped the board would ponder the economy, and for whom it works. “Tourists? Residents? All of us?” He agreed that the answer was in root causes and issues of poverty, our relationship with money, and income inequality. He hoped there would be collaboration on the issue.

Tom Zopf said that he keeps $5 in his pocket to give to panhandlers, but asks for details of their personal story. He said pandhandlers were our neighbors and needed our help.

Kate O’Connor summarized the suggestions thus far: a survey and data collection, a collection box, a jobs program, and an outreach task force.

“It’s a tough topic to talk about,” said John Allen. He said he wanted to be compassionate, but knows that his wife has been “really pressured” in Harmony Lot on her way to and from a flower class. “I don’t like to see it. It’s not the kind of town we are,” he said, admitting, though, that he had never panhandled and couldn’t really put himself in their shoes.

Chief Fitzgerald said that if it gets aggressive, it crosses the free speech line and the police should be called. He said if they are standing with a sign asking, it was free speech. “If they block you, put their hands on you, get loud or use profanity, by all means call us,” he said. He added that pandhandling next to an ATM was considered aggressive.

“Who is our economy for in Brattleboro? is a good question,” said Simpson. She said she felt a moral obligation to the poor, but also knew that closed stores damage downtown. One more idea, she said, was establishing panhandling zones.

George Carvill thought a monthly status report on panhandling could keep the issue alive and in focus. “It’s my challenge to you,“ he told the board.

Bob Oeser said he liked the outreach team idea, and thought they should also include volunteers who could be trained to assist. He felt solutions might be found in building relationships with people who panhandle.

Simone, of Groundworks, said that there were two distinct Brattleboro’s , and some are struggling and having a hard time making ends meet. “People don’t realize how much it takes to be on the street asking for money,” she said, adding that there was a loss of dignity in the process. She suggested compassion and empathy.

Brandie Starr said she liked all the ideas, especially the jobs program and outreach effort.

Tim Wessel said he had hoped for more comments from merchants, and would love to see more data gathered. This prompted Dick DeGray to offer thoughts.

DeGray said he saw a majority of panhandlers in different catatonic states throughout the day. “That’s different than needing money for food,” he said. He said panhandlers worked the bridges and Harmony Lot. “Good PR can’t overcome bad word of mouth,” he said. “What’s the action plan? We talk about it, then nothing ever happens, then we’ll talk about it again.” He said not doing anything was not an option.

“We won’t solve the problem,” said O’Connor, “but we can fix it as much as we can.”

The final word came from woman who said that jobs were great, but it is hard for people living on the street to have energy for work. She hoped it would not be imperative for people sleeping on the street to get up and work. She added that she was very impressed by the community policing in Brattleboro, and the humanity of the police force.

Community Drug Interdiction Program Grants

An annual grant from the Vermont Department of Public Safety to fund local police participation in a regional anti-drug task force was accepted by the Brattleboro Selectboard.

For FY18, Brattleboro receives $90,000. In addition, Brattleboro will get an additional $5,000 for FY17.

Selectboard Goals Review

Town Manager Elwell has been keeping track of the list of 14 Selectboard goals set a few meetings back, and offered up a status report on said goals to the board for their review. This board was doing well, with progress on all but three or four of them, he said.

John Allen hoped they could pick up speed on work related to PILOT revenue.

A note from David Schoales about hoping for press coverage of how decisions weren’t made was a bit too cryptic for the other members, who decided to wait and ask him to explain when he returns from camping in a tent on a beach.

Committee Appointments

Tad Montgomery and RoseAnn Grimes were appointed to the Energy Committee.

Jackie Stromberg was appointed to the Cemetery Committee.