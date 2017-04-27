"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

Town News

Spanish Exchange Students Coming In June - Host Families Needed!


By Not Signed In | Thu, April 27 2017

HOST A SPANISH STUDENT FOR JUST 3 WEEKS

Host families are urgently needed for a group of Spanish students will be spending 3 ½ weeks in southern Vermont this summer to improve their English and experience American family life. These boys and girls, who range in age from 15 to 17, arrive June 25 and depart on July 20.
They are all from the Basque region of Spain and come with their own spending money and medical insurance.

Host families provide a warm and safe home environment for the student, as well as meals and transportation to a meeting spot on the days there are field trips to Boston, and Six Flags. It’s fine for a student to share a room with a host sibling, and students have their own spending money and medical insurance.

Hosting a student from another country is a great way to expand your family's horizons, share some summer experiences with a teen who's eager to learn, and to make a lifelong friend from another country. Interested families are encouraged to call Jill Stahl Tyler at 802-254-2879 or email jill@globalcow.com as soon as possible.

