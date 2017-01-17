Tim Wessel Running for Selectboard Seat - One Year

By Timmy | Mon, January 16 2017

Hello to all iBrattleboro readers!

As some of you may have heard, last week I announced my candidacy for the Brattleboro Selectboard. I will be on the ticket for one of the two available one-year seats.

I feel that this is a good time to inject a little energy and positive ideas into our town, and I hope to be part of that effort. I think I’ll be able to bring a straightforward voice to the board, balancing the desire to try some new directions and also be firmly planted in fiscal responsibility - important to all hard-working taxpayers (like myself!).

I have lived here in Brattleboro area for almost 17 years now, and in that time have served 6 years as a Town Meeting Representative, on the Chamber of Commerce Board for 5 years (3 as Secretary), and 11 years on the BCTV Board through some tumultuous times (many of you "old timers" might remember those fun times), including serving as President of that board for my last year there in 2014.

I feel that I balance relative youth (clinging, as I still am, to my forties!) and a good amount of experience with how our wonderful little town currently works, and that will serve me and my constituents well going forward. I've come to love this town in the 10 years I have rented and then owned a home here - its community, its vibrancy, and yes even its faults. I want to see this town thrive and be a place that all residents can be proud of, and feel that their selectboard truly does keep all of their interests in mind while they make the day-to-day decisions for the town.

Please feel free to contact me via email at BrattleboroTim@gmail.com with any questions you might have, and I will try to keep my eye on iBrattleboro as well. For you Facebookers, I began a political candidate page earlier this month where I will be doing some polling on issues and sharing thoughts about our town, so feel free to check out http://www.facebook.com/pg/BrattleboroTim

Thanks for letting me bend your ear here and please remember to use your voice and your vote on March 7th!