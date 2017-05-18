Town of Brattleboro Committee and Board Positions Open

By Not Signed In | Wed, May 17 2017

The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:

Agricultural Advisory Board

ADA Committee

Arts Committee

BASIC (Brattleboro Area Skatepark Is Coming) - Must be Brattleboro resident

Brattleboro Housing Partnerships

Cemetery Committee

Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)

Design Review Committee

Design Review Committee (Alternate)

Development Review Board

Development Review Board (Alternate)

Energy Committee Fence Viewers (by statute, must be legal voters of the Town)

Honor Roll

Inspector of Lumber, Shingles & Wood

Nelson E. Withington Fund Advisory Committee

Planning Commission

Recreation & Parks Board

Rescue, Inc., Trustee

Senior Solutions Advisory Council

SEVCA Board (recommendation only)

Traffic Safety Committee (Citizen and School Representative)

Tree Advisory Committee

Weigher of Coal

Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit your application on-line, or send an e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org, or mail or deliver the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

The Selectboard will make appointments at its meeting on June 20, 2017. Applications must be received in the Town Manager’s office by 5:00pm on Thursday, June 15, 2017 for appointments at that meeting. Applications received later for seats still available will be considered at the July 11 Selectboard meeting.

Citizen involvement is important to the vibrancy of our Town. Please consider serving your community.

