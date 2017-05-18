Town of Brattleboro Committee and Board Positions Open

The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:
Agricultural Advisory Board
ADA Committee
Arts Committee
BASIC (Brattleboro Area Skatepark Is Coming) - Must be Brattleboro resident
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships
Cemetery Committee
Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)
Design Review Committee
Design Review Committee (Alternate)
Development Review Board
Development Review Board (Alternate)
Energy Committee Fence Viewers (by statute, must be legal voters of the Town)
Honor Roll
Inspector of Lumber, Shingles & Wood
Nelson E. Withington Fund Advisory Committee
Planning Commission
Recreation & Parks Board
Rescue, Inc., Trustee
Senior Solutions Advisory Council
SEVCA Board (recommendation only)
Traffic Safety Committee (Citizen and School Representative)
Tree Advisory Committee
Weigher of Coal
Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit your application on-line, or send an e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org, or mail or deliver the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
The Selectboard will make appointments at its meeting on June 20, 2017. Applications must be received in the Town Manager’s office by 5:00pm on Thursday, June 15, 2017 for appointments at that meeting. Applications received later for seats still available will be considered at the July 11 Selectboard meeting.
.
Citizen involvement is important to the vibrancy of our Town. Please consider serving your community.
TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO
Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street
Brattleboro, VT
05301
(802) 251-8151
FAX (802) 257-2322
Comments | 1
Energy Committee Fence Viewers?
I cannot speak for the whole energy committee, but I am fairly certain that at our next regularly warned meeting we will formally vote to ask all fence viewers on the committee to jump down, roll up their sleeves and get their hand(s) dirty.