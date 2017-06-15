Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 17 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Town of Brattleboro Job Opening E-Mail List


By Not Signed In | Wed, June 14 2017

The Town of Brattleboro is asking for help from anyone and everyone who is interested in promoting increased diversity on the Town staff. In addition to proactively distributing all future job opening notices more widely than in the past, the Town will send those notices to any individual or group who wishes to receive them.

The goal of creating this “Job Openings Distribution List” is to help the Town achieve greater diversity in applicant pools. Participants are asked to forward Town job opening notices to their email lists or social media contacts, or to use other means by which to distribute those notices either broadly or to target audiences of their choosing. Each participating individual or group will decide for themselves when and to whom such job opening notices will be forwarded.

There are no limitations on who can sign up and signing up brings only the opportunity to participate, not any obligation to take any particular actions. Town officials are hoping that by inviting broad public participation in our employee recruitment outreach, we will reach potential applicants that we have previously not attracted to Town employment.

To sign up for the Town’s “Job Openings Distribution List,” please send your email address or other contact information to the Town’s Executive Secretary, Jan Anderson, at tmsecretary@brattleboro.org or at 230 Main Street in Brattleboro. For more information, you can contact Town Manager Peter Elwell at pelwell@brattleboro.org or at 802-251-8151.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

Using my weather prediction skills, I expect summer in Vermont to be mostly

Choices