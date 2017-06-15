Town of Brattleboro Job Opening E-Mail List

By Not Signed In | Wed, June 14 2017

The Town of Brattleboro is asking for help from anyone and everyone who is interested in promoting increased diversity on the Town staff. In addition to proactively distributing all future job opening notices more widely than in the past, the Town will send those notices to any individual or group who wishes to receive them.

The goal of creating this “Job Openings Distribution List” is to help the Town achieve greater diversity in applicant pools. Participants are asked to forward Town job opening notices to their email lists or social media contacts, or to use other means by which to distribute those notices either broadly or to target audiences of their choosing. Each participating individual or group will decide for themselves when and to whom such job opening notices will be forwarded.

There are no limitations on who can sign up and signing up brings only the opportunity to participate, not any obligation to take any particular actions. Town officials are hoping that by inviting broad public participation in our employee recruitment outreach, we will reach potential applicants that we have previously not attracted to Town employment.

To sign up for the Town’s “Job Openings Distribution List,” please send your email address or other contact information to the Town’s Executive Secretary, Jan Anderson, at tmsecretary@brattleboro.org or at 230 Main Street in Brattleboro. For more information, you can contact Town Manager Peter Elwell at pelwell@brattleboro.org or at 802-251-8151.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100