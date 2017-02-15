Town of Brattleboro Volunteer Energy Coordinator Position Available

By Not Signed In | Wed, February 15 2017

On February 13, 2017, the Brattleboro Selectboard announced a vacancy for the volunteer Town Energy Coordinator position. The position is defined in the Town Charter as follows: “Town Energy Coordinator: One 1-year term. The energy coordinator, created by the Vermont Legislature, reviews energy-related material received by the town and advises the town on energy conservation measures. S/he reviews as needed.”

The Energy Coordinator’s job description is as follows:

This person is appointed by the Selectboard and is supervised by the Energy Committee.

In working with the Energy Committee, the Volunteer Town Energy Coordinator gets involved with energy conservation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other energy-related matters.

This person attends all Energy Committee meetings. Other tasks may include research and data gathering, grant writing, outreach and marketing, helping to run meetings, and other support for the operation of the Energy Committee and the performance of the Town’s energy-related work.

This person works out of their own home or office, but has access to a Town conference room when needed and collaborates with Town staff on some of his/her tasks.

Anyone interested in the position may submit a committee application on-line to the Town Manager’s office, or by e-mail to: tmsecretary@brattleboro.org, or by mail/hand-delivery to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Energy Coordinator, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301. The Committee application can be found on the Town’s website at www.brattleboro.org.

Applications must be received in the Town Manager’s Office no later than 4:00pm on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Selectboard will make the appointment at a meeting in March. For more information, please call the Town Manager’s office (251-8151).