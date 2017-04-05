"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Town of Brattleboro Volunteer Energy Coordinator Position Available


By Not Signed In | Wed, April 05 2017

The Brattleboro Selectboard recently announced that applications for the volunteer Town Energy Coordinator position are being accepted until 5:00pm on Monday, April 24, 2017. The position is defined in the Town Charter as follows: “Town Energy Coordinator: One 1-year term. The energy coordinator, created by the Vermont Legislature, reviews energy-related material received by the town and advises the town on energy conservation measures.”

The Energy Coordinator’s job description is as follows:

This person is appointed by the Selectboard and is supervised by the Energy Committee.

In working with the Energy Committee, the Volunteer Town Energy Coordinator gets involved with energy conservation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other energy-related matters.

This person attends all Energy Committee meetings. Other tasks may include research and data gathering, grant writing, outreach and marketing, helping to run meetings, and other support for the operation of the Energy Committee and the performance of the Town’s energy-related work.

This person works out of their own home or office, but has access to a Town conference room when needed and collaborates with Town staff on some of his/her tasks.

Anyone interested in the position may submit a committee application on-line to the Town Manager’s office, or by e-mail to: tmsecretary@brattleboro.org, or by mail/hand-delivery to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Energy Coordinator, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301. The Committee application can be found on the Town’s website at www.brattleboro.org.

Applications must be received in the Town Manager’s Office no later than 5:00pm on Monday, April 24, 2017. For more information, please call the Town Manager’s office (251-8151).

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO
Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8151 FAX (802) 257-2322

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

