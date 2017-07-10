Town Manager Peter Elwell Interview - Part 3: Brattleboro and the Future

By cgrotke | Mon, July 10 2017

We continue our series of occasional interviews with Town Manager Peter Elwell with some general questions about towns and governing. This time, we look at "the future."

I suppose we should define “future.” What year do you generally think of as “the future”? (I generally think about 2050 or 2100 as markers of “the future.”)

Your markers are out further than mine. Beyond 5 or 10 years, projections involve more and more speculation and carry more and more risk. I think longer term futuristic thinking can be stimulating as an intellectual pursuit, but I don’t think it practically informs most municipal government actions. There is one important exception to that: capital infrastructure (especially utilities). Our investments in physical infrastructure are both very expensive and very durable. These facilities typically last 30 to 50 years or even longer. It is important for us to use the best available information and reasonable future forecasts to ensure that we are sizing facilities appropriately and building them to last.

Beyond knowing that we owe money for bonds and will need to maintain and keep up our buildings and equipment, are there any things we know for certain about Brattleboro’s future?

There is little that we “know for certain.” There is quite a lot that we can “reasonably expect” in the near future. However, as I suggested above, it gets speculative and risky to make public spending decisions based on forecasts that extend beyond a 10-year horizon. Think about technological advancements in computing and communication during the past 40 years:

In the 1970s, computers were large, expensive, and (relative to today) slow. Many businesses did not have them and no homes did. Our telephone conversations were exclusively over land lines.

During the 1980s, use of computers exploded in business and expanded into people’s homes. At the end of the 1980s, fax machines arrived. Still, almost all telephone conversations were on land lines.

As the 1990s started, cell phones were changing from emergency use “bricks” to smaller and handier business tools. By the late 1990s, personal use of cell phones was expanding, but it was limited and expensive. Personal computers were common in people’s homes and use of the internet was rapidly increasing. For written communication, email was replacing printed hard copies.

In the 2000s, email exploded both for business use and for personal use. Cell phones became ubiquitous and much more powerful (as mini computers and cameras, etc.). Then came the emergence of social media, which rapidly expanded and frequently morphed from one platform to another as the preferred application of the day.

Today, most people have a cell phone, have access to a personal computer, and work in an organization that is dependent upon computers and electronic communications. Fax machines, pagers, and mainframe computers have disappeared from most businesses, as land line phones have from many homes.

This timeline will not be informative to your readers. Most of us have experienced these changes during the course of our adult lives. I list them here only to underscore this point: Town officials in the 1970s couldn’t have envisioned the degree to which communications would change in these 40 years, but they and their successors could (and did) deal with the incremental transitions that occurred from decade to decade. We fell behind a bit in the past decade on IT, but we are rapidly making up for that now in a cost-effective manner that is not only improving our efficiency but also the security of our systems and data. This communications technology example is easily transferable to other aspects of our town where we can plan well and spend wisely in 5-10 year increments but would likely make some “bad bets” and waste precious resources if we tried to accurately foresee the future beyond that.

How many years out is it wise or practical for a Town to plan for?

For the reasons I described above, I believe that depends on the topic but is about 5-10 years for most purposes and can be 30-50 years or even longer for infrastructure.

Is the human pace of town bureaucracy capable of keeping up with the modern world?

Yes. This is challenging and can be expensive, but Brattleboro has shown itself (both in Town government and as a community) to be resilient and adaptable in bouncing back from adversity and changing with the times. I believe this has been a key factor in Brattleboro’s success at maintaining many aspects of our traditional small town character while still modernizing over the years and staying vibrant while other towns in our region have suffered and shrunk. Also, as I’ll discuss more below, it is important for us in the conduct of our Town government to reinforce our shared experience and our obligations to each other as a community. To that end, working within the constraints of “human pace” is actually an advantage. Making big community impacting decisions slowly and collaboratively allows us to increase information sharing and the exchange of ideas in settings where we are relating to each other as members of a community rather than just as sources of electronic communications. Both have their place, but we would lose something very important in Town government if we accelerated the pace of decision making in a way that reduced the amount of person-to-person interaction and limited the ability of any of our fellow citizens to participate in Town affairs.

What would it take to get us to virtual town meetings and citizens weighing in on all issues electronically?

We are already using electronic communication and technological advancements to increase public awareness and access in the conduct of Town government business. We can do that more and better, and we are developing plans for increasing Town use of social media and improving the Town’s website. Nevertheless, I believe we should keep making decisions in settings where people can share space and interact person-to-person. That is a distinct advantage we have as a small town and it would be a shame for us to lose it by conducting decision-making sessions electronically.

Should we develop a new utility - municipal broadband?

This has been pursued elsewhere and has been explored here. It can be viable in settings where private sector is not providing the service. That is not a problem for most properties in Brattleboro. It is an enormous undertaking both for cost and for disruption of other facilities. We considered including this among the action items in the CRTO and decided not to because we believe there would be insufficient benefit to warrant the required investment of both money and other resources.

Do you expect Brattleboro’s population to change significantly from about 12,000, in either direction? Why or why not?

No. Brattleboro has the most stable population I’ve ever seen. It has fluctuated up and down between 11,522 and 12,241 since 1950. It is a statistical anomaly to have so little population increase or decrease for almost 70 years, especially since the demographic composition of those 12,000 people has changed a lot from decade to decade. I don’t see a reason for that to change materially in the future because decrease would only result if we wither (and we are, instead, getting stronger and more vibrant) and increase would result only from pushing our urban compact out into the woods (which is limited both by the economy of our region and by our locally adopted land use regulations).

Some say our population is aging. How will an “aging population” impact Brattleboro’s future? (Anything we can learn from retirees in Palm Beach?)

There is not much for Brattleboro to learn from Palm Beach, due to the significant differences in the financial status of individual households in the two communities. Also, the median age in Palm Beach is 67.5 while the median age in Brattleboro is 41.6, so “aging population” is definitely a matter of perspective. The median age is increasing almost everywhere in Vermont and throughout the United States due to the “rat in the snake” demographic impact of the baby boomer generation. This will present some challenges for us here in Brattleboro, but we will be addressing those challenges within a statewide and national context.

Do you think we’ll be removing snow each winter in say, 20 years? What are your thoughts on adding a full-time climate protection position?

We are currently reviewing the possibility of adding a sustainability officer position to the Town staff. I’ll have more to say about that in the proposed FY19 budget. In the meantime, I believe we’ll still have snowstorms here in 20 years, but our winters may be shorter like they traditionally have been in the mid-Atlantic and southern Appalachian states.

Is climate change the biggest threat we currently anticipate?

I prefer not to use superlatives like biggest, most, etc. Climate change will continue to pose great challenges, but many other aspects of modern life pose great challenges, too. There are a wide variety of needs we must address as a community both in the short-term and in the long-term. I believe it is better for us to identify and act upon a broad array of threats and opportunities than to focus on just a few as being the most, biggest, best, or worst.

Which department do you think will have the first robots in regular use?

I think that one is out beyond my 10-year future planning horizon.

Depending on one’s definition of “robot,” use may already be occurring in DPW. We sometimes “televise” sewer lines to locate cracks and other abnormalities that need maintenance. The process of “televising” the line involves feeding a remotely controlled camera into the pipe and then viewing the footage to inspect the inside of the pipe. Probably – sorry! – a bit like a colonoscopy but on a larger scale. The camera doesn’t “think” about what it “sees,” but it does give us access to places we would not otherwise be able to inspect.

Which departments might want drones?

In the relatively near future, there could be applications for drone usage in the Police Department, Public Works, and Planning, and perhaps in the Fire Department and Assessor’s Office, too. Cost and the balancing of private and public interests will be two important factors in determining when and how using drones would be appropriate.

Are there any issues that you feel are worth exploring, but feel would be too radical or innovative to pursue? (Do you feel constrained in your long term thinking in any way?)

No, I don’t feel constrained. I don’t feel like there are taboo topics. However, I also don’t spend much time imagining a distant future in a sci-fi manner because I think it is better to devote my energies to our current challenges and near-term needs. There is plenty of opportunity to use imagination and creative thinking even in that “now and soon” realm.

What are some good topics for Brattleboro thinkers to ponder about the future?

Transportation changes, with or without a monorail. : )

Changes in the natural world around us, due to global climate change and other factors.

Continued changes in communications technology.

Continued changes in demographics.

Changes in economic conditions and opportunities, not just here in Brattleboro but also throughout the tri-state region and throughout Vermont.

(I’d love to see topics added to this list by iBrattleboro contributors.)

Thanks for spending some more time with us.

Thanks, Peter

