"A man who has never gone to school may steal from a freight car; but if he has a university education, he may steal the whole railroad." - Theodore Roosevelt

Home » News & Information » Town News

Unofficial 2018 Brattleboro Candidate List


By cgrotke | Mon, January 29 2018

The unofficial names for the officers on the ballot have been announced. Pending a review of their signatures, here are the candidates for 2018:

MODERATOR - 1 yr. (elect 1)

Lawrin Crispe

LISTER - 3 yrs. (elect 1)

Katherine Dowd

SELECTBOARD - 3 yrs. (elect 1) - starts 3/26

Brandie Starr

SELECTBOARD - 1 yr. (elect 2) - starts 3/26

Tim Wessel

Shanta Lee Gander

William Forchion

FIRST CONSTABLE - 1 yr. (elect 1)

Dick Cooke

SECOND CONSTABLE - 1 yr. (elect 1)

TRUSTEE OF PUBLIC FUNDS - 3 yrs. (elect 1)

Deborah Zak

SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 3 yrs. (elect 1) - starts 3/26

Kimberly Price

SCHOOL DIRECTORS - 1 yr. (elect 2) - starts 3/26

Robin Morgan

Spoon Agave

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 3 yrs. (elect 2) - starts 3/7 (not involved in RTM)

Richard Davidson

Katey Everest

Christopher Lievense

For Town Meeting Members, the following seats are still open and will be appointed by caucus:

District 1: 13 seats

District 2: 4 seats

District 3: 9 seats

»

