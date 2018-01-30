Unofficial 2018 Brattleboro Candidate List

The unofficial names for the officers on the ballot have been announced. Pending a review of their signatures, here are the candidates for 2018:
MODERATOR - 1 yr. (elect 1)
Lawrin Crispe
LISTER - 3 yrs. (elect 1)
Katherine Dowd
SELECTBOARD - 3 yrs. (elect 1) - starts 3/26
Brandie Starr
SELECTBOARD - 1 yr. (elect 2) - starts 3/26
Tim Wessel
Shanta Lee Gander
William Forchion
FIRST CONSTABLE - 1 yr. (elect 1)
Dick Cooke
SECOND CONSTABLE - 1 yr. (elect 1)
TRUSTEE OF PUBLIC FUNDS - 3 yrs. (elect 1)
Deborah Zak
SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 3 yrs. (elect 1) - starts 3/26
Kimberly Price
SCHOOL DIRECTORS - 1 yr. (elect 2) - starts 3/26
Robin Morgan
Spoon Agave
BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 3 yrs. (elect 2) - starts 3/7 (not involved in RTM)
Richard Davidson
Katey Everest
Christopher Lievense
For Town Meeting Members, the following seats are still open and will be appointed by caucus:
District 1: 13 seats
District 2: 4 seats
District 3: 9 seats