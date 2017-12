By Timmy | Tue, December 05 2017

It's not nearly as good as Chris' write-ups, but here's the "fresh off the edit station" recording of last Saturday's budget meeting. It's four hours of fun!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRlLRWRjbr8

And to be able to follow along with the numbers at home, here's the current proposed budget document too: