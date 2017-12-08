West Brattleboro Association Holiday Party is December 14th

By WBA | Fri, December 08 2017

On Thursday, December 14th, at 6:00 pm, the West Brattleboro Association (WBA) will host its annual Holiday Party at Dalem's Chalet, 78 South Street. This is a time for people and businesses in West Brattleboro to get together socially and to celebrate the village's past year. The evening will feature a cash bar with hors d’oeuvres prepared by the restaurant. The WBA suggests a voluntary donation of $5 toward the food, although no one will be turned away.

At the gathering the West Brattleboro Community Leader of the Year Award will be presented to a deserving person or organization. Previous winners have been Nancy Barber (2016), the staff and board of Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center (2015), Bill and Judy Daley of the Vermont Country Deli (2014), Ahmad and Kat Rashed of Rashed's Garden Center (2013), the staff and board of the Brattleboro Housing Authority (2012), and Todd Darrah of the Chelsea Royal Diner (2011), each for their many contributions to our community.

The party will also unveil the new West Brattleboro T-shirts, in their beautiful forest green. If there is enough interest, a future order will be submitted.

The West Brattleboro Association exists to promote the thoughtful and effective evolution of the community of West Brattleboro as a place that is safe, healthy, attractive, and prosperous. The regular meetings are open to all those interested in West Brattleboro. Come celebrate with us at our holiday party on December 14th and then come to a regular meeting in 2018 to see what we’re up to!

To RSVP for the holiday party, or to find out more about the WBA, contact Michael Bosworth at mlbtheboz@gmail.com.