By Sherry | Sat, December 23 2017

There will be a market today! Weather forecast looks to have the worst of the storm ending by 10.

Hope to see you there.

If not, we'll be open next week as well, Dec 30th. And every Saturday through March 2018.

Safe Travels and Happy Holidays to all,

Sherry Maher,

Market Manager

802-869-2141