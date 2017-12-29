Winter Farmers' Market Saturday Dec 30

Happy Almost 2018~
Stop by the Winter Farmers' Market this Saturday and wish Happy New Year to your favorite farmers, bakers and pickle makers!
We have a great line up of vendors for you who have you covered from cabbage to chocolate, syrup to soap, potatoes to pottery and more in between.
Bundle up, and come be part of the warm community gathering that happens every Saturday, November thru March 10-2 at the River Garden in the heart of downtown Brattleboro.
James Warren, farmer extraordinaire of Fertile Fields Farm will be dazzling you with his musical talents 11- 1 in the cafe'.
Crop Cash turns $10 into $20 for anyone with 3SquaresVT or SNAP. benefits. Help us spread the word!
This weeks vendors are:
Vermont Elderberry
Deer Ridge Farm
Circle Mountain Farm
Wild Shepherd Farm
Dwight Miller Orchards
Deep Meadow Farm
Mountain Mowings Farm
Pottery Works
One World Soap
Akaogi Farm
Kivimae Farm & Hatchet Mtn Blueberries
Orchard Hill Breadworks
Gilles Baguettes
Tavernier Chocolates
Thai Hut
Halifax Hollow Micro Farm
Vermont Quince Company
Sawyer's Artisianal Cheese
Cai's Dim Sum Teahouse
Fantasy Kids Wear
Dosa Kitchen
Vitriesse Glass
Rosie's Wonders
Maya Zelkin Pottery
Adrienne Ginter Designs