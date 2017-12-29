Winter Farmers' Market Saturday Dec 30

By Sherry | Fri, December 29 2017

Happy Almost 2018~

Stop by the Winter Farmers' Market this Saturday and wish Happy New Year to your favorite farmers, bakers and pickle makers!

We have a great line up of vendors for you who have you covered from cabbage to chocolate, syrup to soap, potatoes to pottery and more in between.

Bundle up, and come be part of the warm community gathering that happens every Saturday, November thru March 10-2 at the River Garden in the heart of downtown Brattleboro.

James Warren, farmer extraordinaire of Fertile Fields Farm will be dazzling you with his musical talents 11- 1 in the cafe'.

Crop Cash turns $10 into $20 for anyone with 3SquaresVT or SNAP. benefits. Help us spread the word!

This weeks vendors are:

Vermont Elderberry

Deer Ridge Farm

Circle Mountain Farm

Wild Shepherd Farm

Dwight Miller Orchards

Deep Meadow Farm

Mountain Mowings Farm

Pottery Works

One World Soap

Akaogi Farm

Kivimae Farm & Hatchet Mtn Blueberries

Orchard Hill Breadworks

Gilles Baguettes

Tavernier Chocolates

Thai Hut

Halifax Hollow Micro Farm

Vermont Quince Company

Sawyer's Artisianal Cheese

Cai's Dim Sum Teahouse

Fantasy Kids Wear

Dosa Kitchen

Vitriesse Glass

Rosie's Wonders

Maya Zelkin Pottery

Adrienne Ginter Designs