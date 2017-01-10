"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Home » News & Information » Town Plan

BMH Expansion: Could It Tap Into BUHS Heat Plant?


By David Cadran | Tue, January 10 2017

It looks like BMH is growing again to meet the needs of changing technology and a greying population. Part of this expansion is the multi-million dollar replacement of the oil boilers with new ones that use a slightly cheaper form of oil. A question I would like to pose is what is the possibility of extending lines from the wood chip plant at BUHS to meet the needs of BMH.

I am sure there are A LOT of considerations (cost, ability to serve both, etc etc) but I just wanted to pose the idea and get people's thoughts... I just want to see them move off of oil....

Thanks

