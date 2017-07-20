Bonnyvale Road Closure

By Not Signed In | Thu, July 20 2017

Starting Monday, July 24th Bonnyvale Road will be closed to through traffic from Mather Road to Western Avenue while we replace a failing retaining wall for approximately four weeks. Through traffic will be detoured on to Mather Road and Greenleaf Street. Residents within the closure will still have access to their homes.

Attached to this press release is a map showing the area of the closure.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at (802) 254 – 4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.

Town of Brattleboro

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316 • E-mail: htyler@brattleboro.org