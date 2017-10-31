Brattleboro 2017 Paving Rescheduled

By Not Signed In | Tue, October 31 2017

Starting Thursday, November 2nd, Mitchell Sand and Gravel (a contractor for the Town) will be starting the Town of Brattleboro’s annual Capital Paving Project. The contractor will begin milling small joints at intersections and Project limits. Weather dependent, it is anticipated that paving on Washington Street and Frost Place will be on Friday, November 3rd. Subsequently following will be Willow Street, Williams Street, Terrace Street, Tyler Street, Bradley Avenue, and Black Mountain Road. The contractor may work Saturday if weather allows. On street parking will be impacted and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at (802) 254–4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.