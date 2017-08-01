Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project Update: Week of July 31st - Addendums

By Not Signed In | Tue, August 01 2017

Route 30 -ADDENDUM

The speed limit on Route 30 near the work zone has been reduced to 40 mph. Project-related truck activity on Route 30 will continue. Route 30 may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

In order to protect the public during the bridge staining operations, and for staining access, Route 30 will be closed during daylight hours (6am to 7pm) on Wednesday 08/02/17 and Thursday, 8/3/17. Please detour accordingly.

Trail Talks - ADDENDUM

AUGUST 5, 2017 TRAIL TALK HAS BEEN CANCELLED. We will let you know, as soon as possible when another talk has be scheduled.

Thank you for your continued understanding. We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.

Bonnie Clark

Field Office Manager

Public Relations Officer

PCL Civil Constructors, Inc.

41 Spring Tree Road | Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

p 802-251-0709 | f 802-251-0695