Brattleboro Harmony Lot Partial Closure June 26-30

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

Starting Monday, June 26th through Friday June 30th, the EAST side of the Harmony Parking Lot will be closed from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm for construction. Parking will be available in the Transportation Center. Pedestrians will have access to all the businesses with entrances in the parking lot during the construction hours.

Attached to this press release is a map showing the area of the closure.

If you have any questions, please contact Patrick Moreland, Assistant Town Manager, at (802) 254 – 4541.