"One reason I don't drink is that I want to know when I am having a good time." - Lady Astor

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 49 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke
  • SK-B

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town Plan

Brattleboro Paving Project Delayed


By Not Signed In | Tue, October 10 2017

The Town wide paving project scheduled to start today (October 10th) will be delayed until further notice. We will follow up when we have a new start date and appreciate the community’s patience.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at (802) 254 – 4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.

Town of Brattleboro
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316 • E-mail: htyler@brattleboro.org

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The best town next to Brattleboro is

Choices