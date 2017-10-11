Brattleboro Paving Project Delayed

By Not Signed In | Tue, October 10 2017

The Town wide paving project scheduled to start today (October 10th) will be delayed until further notice. We will follow up when we have a new start date and appreciate the community’s patience.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at (802) 254 – 4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.

