Brattleboro Paving Schedule Fall 2017

Fri, October 06 2017

Starting Tuesday, October 10th, Mitchell Sand and Gravel (a contractor for the Town) will be starting the Town of Brattleboro’s annual Capital Paving Project. We will begin milling small joints at intersections and Project limits. Weather dependent, we anticipate paving on Washington Street, Frost Street, Willow Street, Williams Street, Terrace Street, Tyler Street, Bradley Avenue, and Black Mountain Road from Wednesday, October 11th through Friday, October 13th. Please anticipate traffic disruptions during these operations.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at (802) 254–4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.