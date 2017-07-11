Brattleboro Planners To Hold Forum on Downtown Parking on July 18, 2017

By planning | Tue, July 11 2017

The public is invited to a Downtown Parking Forum on Tuesday, July 18 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room. Residents, business owners, property owners and others are invited to identify issues and concerns, ask questions, make comments or share ideas.

"The purpose of this public forum is to begin a broad community conversation about downtown parking. The comments will be recorded and compiled,” said Sue Fillion, Planner. “Additional public workshops will be held in the early fall to establish future options and solutions.”

Andy Hill from Desman Design Management will facilitate the forum. Desman Design Management was recently contracted to look at Brattleboro’s downtown parking system. The goals of the study are to determine how parking is being utilized now in order to determine if the existing parking supply is appropriate; review the Town’s management approach and make recommendations for improvements; and project the impact of future development on parking needs.

"The last detailed parking study conducted in Brattleboro was in 1983, well before the construction of the Transportation Center. There has been no review since then to verify the impact of those parking spaces has on the rest of the system,” said Rod Francis, Planning Director. He added, “The Planning Commission has begun work on a Downtown Master Plan and this is an important component to ensuring a vibrant downtown.”

Desman Design Management is a parking consultant with nine offices nationwide. They have worked with many communities throughout Vermont and New England. This study is funded in part by a State of Vermont Municipal Planning Grant.