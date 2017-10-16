Brattleboro Planners To Hold a Workshop on Downtown Parking on October 25, 2017

By planning | Mon, October 16 2017

The Town of Brattleboro will host a community workshop to discuss parking in downtown Brattleboro. The workshop will feature interactive roundtable stations for the public to express their opinions on the various parking-related solutions.

The Downtown Parking Workshop will be held on Wednesday, October 25 from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM at 118 Elliot Street. All members of the public are welcome.

Those who live, work, shop or visit downtown Brattleboro are especially invited to attend. Our parking consultant, Andy Hill of Desman Design Management, will present recommendations for the parking system based on data collection and research in Brattleboro, and working on parking systems in towns across the country. This brief presentation will include results from the community survey that was conducted over the summer.

“This workshop will give the public a chance to discuss recommendations on a range topics including convenience features on the meters, permit systems, and safety and security improvements,” said Sue Fillion, Planner. “The public feedback from this workshop will help inform the final report so we encourage the public to come and share their thoughts on potential solutions.”

For more information, please contact Sue Fillion, Planner at sfillion@brattleboro.org or (802) 251-8112.