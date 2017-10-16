"One reason I don't drink is that I want to know when I am having a good time." - Lady Astor

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Brattleboro Planners To Hold a Workshop on Downtown Parking on October 25, 2017


By planning | Mon, October 16 2017

The Town of Brattleboro will host a community workshop to discuss parking in downtown Brattleboro. The workshop will feature interactive roundtable stations for the public to express their opinions on the various parking-related solutions.

The Downtown Parking Workshop will be held on Wednesday, October 25 from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM at 118 Elliot Street. All members of the public are welcome.

Those who live, work, shop or visit downtown Brattleboro are especially invited to attend. Our parking consultant, Andy Hill of Desman Design Management, will present recommendations for the parking system based on data collection and research in Brattleboro, and working on parking systems in towns across the country. This brief presentation will include results from the community survey that was conducted over the summer.

 “This workshop will give the public a chance to discuss recommendations on a range topics including convenience features on the meters, permit systems, and safety and security improvements,” said Sue Fillion, Planner. “The public feedback from this workshop will help inform the final report so we encourage the public to come and share their thoughts on potential solutions.”

 For more information, please contact Sue Fillion, Planner at sfillion@brattleboro.org or (802) 251-8112.

