Brattleboro Spring 2017 Water Main Flushing Schedule

Thu, April 13 2017

Utilities Division crews will start Spring Flushing of the Town water mains on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. and continue through Saturday, May 6, 2017.

NOTE!! Some daytime flushing will continue throughout the weeks of May 8th and May 15th.

Please note that water main flushing will occur at night and also during the day.

Customers are asked to check the flushing schedule closely as flushing causes water discoloration, low water pressure, and in some areas, intervals of no water.

Night flushing will occur from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.. Day flushing will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

A Schedule of Water Main Flushing Follows:

Thursday, April 20 Marlboro Road area and Stockwell Drive. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Carriage Hill, Yorkshire Circle, and Hampshire Circle.

Friday, April 21 Marlboro Road area and Western Avenue from the Chelsea Royal Diner on Marlboro Road to Melrose Terrace.

Saturday, April 22 Western Avenue from Edward Heights to I-91. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Carriage Hill, Hampshire Circle, Yorkshire Circle, Greenleaf Street, Country Hill, Green Meadow, South Street, Thayer Ridge, West Village Meeting House, New England Drive and Brattle Street.

Sunday, April 23 Western Avenue from I-91 to Jct. Green Street, Crosby Street, Williams Street area. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Solar Hill, Greenhill Parkway, Brattle Street and New England Drive.

Monday, April 24 (Daytime) Bonnyvale Road, Glen Street, Carriage Hill.

Monday, April 24 (Night) Cedar Street, Spruce Street area, Greenhill Parkway, Chestnut Hill, Green Street, High Street and School Street area.

Tuesday, April 25 (Daytime) Greenleaf Street area, Sherwood Hollow and Westgate area. Water will be off to Greenleaf Street, Green Meadow, and Country Hill from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

Tuesday, April 25 (Night) Guilford Street, Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Maple Street, Chestnut Street, and Esteyville area.

Wednesday, April 26 Canal Street from Fairview Street south to John Sietz Drive, Fairview Street, Ledgewood Heights, Winter Street, Fairground Road, Atwood Street, Sunny Acres.

Thursday, April 27 (Daytime) S.I.T., Dickinson Road, Kipling Road, Black Mountain Road.

Thursday, April 27 (Night) Canal Street from Main Street to Fairground Road, Lexington Avenue, Belmont Avenue, Horton Place, Homestead Place, Brook and Clark Street area, Flat Street, and Elliot Street (east end).

Friday, April 28 Prospect Street, South Main Street, Marlboro Avenue area, Frost Street, Elliot Street (west end).

Saturday, April 29 Clark Avenue, Moreland Avenue, Mountain View, Baldwin Street, Oak Grove, and Pine Street area.

Sunday, April 30 Washington Street area, South Main from Lawrence to Prospect Street.

Monday, May 1 Cotton Mill Hill, Vernon Road, and Morningside.

Tuesday, May 2 Oak Street area, Main Street area.

Wednesday, May 3 Linden Street, Route 30, Putney Road from Park Place to North Bridge.

Thursday, May 4 Vermont and Eaton Avenue, Terrace Street, Tyler Street, Walnut Street, and Wantastiquet Drive.

Friday, May 5 (Daytime) Exit 1 and Old Guilford Road to Welcome Center.

Friday, May 5 (Night) Putney Road from North Bridge to Exit 3.

Saturday, May 6 Putney Road North of Exit 3, Ferry Road, Glen Orne Drive.

Flushing of the water mains in Tri-Park Cooperative Housing and Deepwood Drive Developments will take place on Monday, May 8, 2017.

Morning – Lower section to include: Village Drive, Valley Road, Maplewood Drive, Edgewood Drive, Lynwood Drive, Reservoir Road, Hemlock Drive, and Woodpile and the lower part of Winding Hill Road.

Afternoon – Upper section to include: Upper part of Winding Hill Road, Deepwood Drive, Stonewall Drive, Record Drive, Autumn Hill, Windward Drive, and the rest of Lynwood Drive.

Any questions, contact Skip Fletcher,DPW, Utilities General Supervisor at the 254-4255.