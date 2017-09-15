Brattleboro Water Main Flushing Schedule Fall 2017

By Not Signed In | Thu, September 14 2017

Utilities Division crews will start Fall Flushing of the Town water mains on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. and continue through Saturday, October 7, 2017.

NOTE!! Some daytime flushing will continue throughout the weeks of October 9th and 16th.

Please note that water main flushing will occur at night and also during the day.

Customers are asked to check the flushing schedule closely as flushing causes water discoloration, low water pressure, and in some areas, intervals of no water.

Night flushing will occur from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.. Day flushing will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

A Schedule of Water Main Flushing Follows:

Thursday, September 21 Marlboro Road area and Stockwell Drive. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Carriage Hill, Yorkshire Circle, and Hampshire Circle.

Friday, September 22 - Marlboro Road area and Western Avenue from the Chelsea Royal Diner on Marlboro Road to Melrose Terrace.

Saturday, September 23 Western Avenue from Edward Heights to I-91. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Carriage Hill, Hampshire Circle, Yorkshire Circle, Greenleaf Street, Country Hill, Green Meadow, South Street, Thayer Ridge, West Village Meeting House, New England Drive and Brattle Street.

Sunday, September 24 - Western Avenue from I-91 to Jct. Green Street, Crosby Street, Williams Street area. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Solar Hill, Greenhill Parkway, Brattle Street and New England Drive.

Monday, September 25 Daytime - Bonnyvale Road, Glen Street, Carriage Hill.

Monday, September 25 Night - Cedar Street, Spruce Street area, Greenhill Parkway, Chestnut Hill, Green Street, High Street and School Street area.

Tuesday, September 26 Daytime - nleaf Street area, Sherwood Hollow and Westgate area. Water will be off to Greenleaf Street, Green Meadow, and Country Hill from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

Tuesday, September 26 Night - Guilford Street, Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Maple Street, Chestnut Street, and Esteyville area.

Wednesday, September 27 - Canal Street from Fairview Street south to John Sietz Drive, Fairview Street, Ledgewood Heights, Winter Street, Fairground Road, Atwood Street, Sunny Acres.

Thursday, September 28 Daytime - S.I.T., Dickinson Road, Kipling Road, Black Mountain Road.

Thursday, September 28 Night - Canal Street from Main Street to Fairground Road, Lexington Avenue, Belmont Avenue, Horton Place, Homestead Place, Brook and Clark Street area, Flat Street, and Elliot Street (east end).

Friday, September 29 - Prospect Street, South Main Street, Marlboro Avenue area, Frost Street, Elliot Street (west end).

Saturday, September 30 - Clark Avenue, Moreland Avenue, Mountain View, Baldwin Street,Oak Grove, and Pine Street area.

Sunday, October 1 - Washington Street area, South Main from Lawrence to Prospect Street.

Monday, October 2 - Cotton Mill Hill, Vernon Road, and Morningside.

Tuesday, October 3 - Oak Street area, Main Street area.

Wednesday, October 4 - Linden Street, Route 30, Putney Road from Park Place to North Bridge.

Thursday, October 5 - Vermont and Eaton Avenue, Terrace Street, Tyler Street, Walnut Street, and Wantastiquet Drive.

Friday, October 6 Daytime - Exit 1 and Old Guilford Road to Welcome Center.

Friday, October 6 Night - Putney Road from North Bridge to Exit 3.

Saturday, October 7 - Putney Road North of Exit 3, Ferry Road, Glen Orne Drive.

Flushing of the water mains in Tri-Park Cooperative Housing and Deepwood Drive Developments will take place on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 as follows:

Morning – Lower section to include: Village Drive, Valley Road, Maplewood Drive, Edgewood Drive, Lynwood Drive, Reservoir Road, Hemlock Drive, and Woodvale and the lower part of Winding Hill Road.

Afternoon – Upper section to include: Upper part of Winding Hill Road, Deepwood Drive, Stonewall Drive, Record Drive, Autumn Hill, Windward Drive, and the rest of Lynwood Drive.

