Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Church Street Closure


By Not Signed In | Fri, April 07 2017

On Monday, April 10, 2017 and Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Church Street (between Green Street and Elliot Street) will be closed to all traffic from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm for operations related to the Central Fire Station upgrade.

If you have any questions, please contact Steve Barrett, Director of Public Works, at the Brattleboro Department of Public Works at (802) 254 – 4255.

Town of Brattleboro
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS
211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316 • E-mail: hyler@brattleboro.org

