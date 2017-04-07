Church Street Closure

By Not Signed In | Fri, April 07 2017

On Monday, April 10, 2017 and Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Church Street (between Green Street and Elliot Street) will be closed to all traffic from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm for operations related to the Central Fire Station upgrade.

If you have any questions, please contact Steve Barrett, Director of Public Works, at the Brattleboro Department of Public Works at (802) 254 – 4255.

Town of Brattleboro

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316 • E-mail: hyler@brattleboro.org